The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has revealed that the activities of Corps Members in Lagos State contribute services valued at more than N14 billion annually.

According to a statement by the service, the Director General of NYSC, Brigadier General Olakunle Nafiu, disclosed this during a courtesy visit to the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, at the Government House, Marina.

According to Nafiu, the figure is a minimum monetary estimate of the impact of the 44,000 Corps Members deployed across the state.

He explained that they are spread across critical sectors of the state, including 333 medical doctors, 306 pharmacists, 274 nurses, and 7,188 teachers.

“NYSC provides services for the government and people of Lagos State worth over N14 billion annually,” he said.

Lagos as the top destination

The NYSC boss also described Lagos as the most preferred posting destination for Corps Members, citing its relative security and the confidence parents have in the state.

He noted that his visit was to acknowledge the support of the Lagos State Government, cement the already cordial relationship and reassure the governor that NYSC will continue to deploy adequate numbers of Corps Members to serve in the State

Nafiu praised the state government for ongoing renovation work at the temporary camp in Iyana-Ipaja as well as the construction of a permanent 10,000-capacity orientation camp.

He stressed that the new site, once completed, would end the current practice of relocating some Corps Members to neighbouring states due to inadequate facilities.

“The Scheme looks forward to when the camp will be completed so that Corps Members deployed to Lagos will camp in the same location,” he said.

The DG appealed to the governor to provide the Lagos NYSC secretariat with an ambulance and sustain other operational supports being enjoyed by the scheme.

What you should know

The Lagos State Government has committed over N5 billion to the ongoing construction of the 10,000-capacity NYSC permanent orientation camp in Agbowa, Ikorodu.

The project, which started in January 2025, is expected to end the relocation of Corps Members to neighbouring states due to inadequate facilities. Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, informed the NYSC Director General that the minimum wage for Corps Members deployed to serve directly in all organs of the State Government had been reviewed upward in tandem with prevailing economic realities

The Federal Government increased the monthly allowance for National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members to N77,000, up from N33,000. The adjustment was made to align with the new national minimum wage and to enhance the welfare of corps members during their service year.