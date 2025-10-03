The Niger State Government has entered into a multi-billion-dollar Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Republic of Benin to boost cotton, maize, and soybean production.

The agreement was signed in Cotonou by Governor Umaru Bago, alongside Nigeria’s Minister of State for Agriculture, Dr. Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi.

The deal will strengthen cross-border agricultural cooperation, focusing on mechanisation, irrigation, and innovation to boost food security and job creation in both countries.

Details of the agreement

According to details shared by Niger State officials, the partnership targets the production of 450,000 tonnes of cotton in Borgu by leveraging Benin’s expertise in high-yield cultivation.

In addition, about 550,000 hectares will be dedicated to maize and soybean farming by 2030 through crop rotation and modern farming techniques.

The project is expected to create one million jobs across value chains, promote soil conservation, and integrate mechanized farming systems.

It will also feature joint research projects and improved market systems to enhance agricultural trade between the two nations.

The agreement provides for the establishment of 55 technical centers where mechanics, drivers, and agronomists will receive training. These hubs are expected to drive innovation in agricultural practices while offering subsidized seeds and fertilizers to farmers.

Officials added that the project will incorporate progressive irrigation methods and farmer-specific solutions to enhance output and sustainability.

What they said

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Governor Umaru Bago described the deal as remarkable and unprecedented, noting that it reflects Niger State’s commitment to modernizing agriculture and improving livelihoods. He also commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for encouraging international agricultural partnerships.

Jean Patrick Yekpe, who represented the Republic of Benin, explained that the agreement would follow a phased implementation plan. He said it will begin with 20,000 hectares in the first year, expand to 50,000 hectares in the second year, and gradually scale up to 450,000 hectares by 2030 to ensure sustainable production and trade.

What you should know

Earlier in the year, the Niger State Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security deployed agricultural experts to rural areas to promote innovative and impactful farming methods among local farmers.

The exercise, conducted with support from the Alliance for Green Revolution in Africa (AGRA) and Synergos Nigeria, also involved inspections of greenhouse projects and irrigation schemes aimed at boosting production.

The state has been leveraging interventions such as the African Development Bank-funded ATASP-1, which provided irrigation canals that allow farmers to cultivate crops up to three times a year.