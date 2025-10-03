The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) witnessed remarkable rallies in the first nine months of 2025, with Beta Glass, Mutual Benefits Assurance, and The Initiates Plc leading a surge of triple-digit stock gains.

The NGX All-Share Index (ASI) closed September with a year-to-date return of 38.65%, but some individual stocks outperformed the broader market by a wide margin.

The data is computed by Nairametrics Research according to the prices collated from NGX.

Despite macroeconomic headwinds such as inflationary pressure and naira volatility, select equities defied gravity, posting gains between 249% and 649%. Small caps, industrials, and consumer-focused names dominated the leaderboard, reflecting both speculative activity and genuine earnings recovery.

At the top of the list, Beta Glass Plc soared nearly sevenfold, while insurers, industrial services firms, and food producers also attracted heavy investor interest.

Below are the best-performing stocks for the nine-month 2025

Honeywell rose from N6.30 to N22.00, recording a high of N30.20 and a low of N6.75. The stock posted its strongest momentum in May, June, and July, with January marking the weakest point. The stock benefited from strong demand for staple foods, improved production efficiency, and resilient margins despite inflationary pressures. Investor confidence was further strengthened by speculation around sector consolidation and the company’s ability to maintain market share in flour and milling operations.