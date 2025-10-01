The Lagos State Government has dismissed former Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi’s criticism of the demolitions at the Lagos International Trade Fair Complex, insisting the affected buildings had no planning approvals.

Obi, who visited the demolished ASPAMDA Market plazas on Tuesday, September 30, with lawmakers and Labour Party officials, described the exercise as a “test of impunity, justice and compassion.”

He claimed traders had obtained requisite approvals and urged the government to act with fairness and humanity.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, faulted Obi’s remarks, saying they misled the public and ignored the state’s legal framework on development.

Omotoso said traders were given several opportunities to regularise their papers during a government-declared amnesty, which was extended multiple times, but failed to comply. He added that officials of the Ministry of Physical Planning were obstructed and attacked during enforcement visits before being rescued by police.

“Ex-Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi has visited the Trade Fair Complex, where the Lagos State Government enforced its Physical Planning Laws. He praised the traders for what he called their “restraint”, adding that the buildings that were knocked down had approvals.

“He launched into emotional theatrics, describing the incident as “a test of impunity, justice and compassion” – all in an effort to mislead the public by misinformation and disinformation.

“This is unfair. Here are the facts of the matter: The owners of the building have no approval. They got ample time to regularise their papers when the state government declared last year a general amnesty, which was extended several times,” the statement read in part.

More insights

The state government also emphasized that the Federal Government’s Trade Fair Complex Management Board lacked the authority to approve construction within the facility. While the board could allocate spaces and oversee commercial activities, all physical developments were required to obtain planning permits from the Lagos State Government.

It added that the 2003 Supreme Court judgment in Attorney-General of Lagos State v. Attorney-General of the Federation affirmed the jurisdiction of states over physical planning and development control within their territories, including federal lands, except in core federal enclaves such as military formations.

The government maintained that the demolitions were carried out lawfully, framing the issue as one of upholding the rule of law rather than yielding to emotions or political interests.

Backstory

The demolition exercise began on Thursday, September 26, at the Trade Fair Complex in Ojo, targeting defective structures, unapproved buildings, and those erected on road setbacks and drainages.

The state government said the move was to protect infrastructure, prevent flooding, and curb unsafe developments.

Footage showed bulldozers pulling down marked structures as traders and shop owners looked on with concern. The exercise, like previous ones in Lagos, sparked public outcry, with many lamenting the loss of life savings and investments.

On September 30, Peter Obi visited the complex, commended traders’ restraint, urged a legislative probe, and cautioned that demolishing investments without due process was economically harmful.