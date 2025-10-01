Victor Attah International Airport in Uyo has resumed night flight operations following the completion of navigational and lighting system upgrades.

The announcement was made by Akwa Ibom State Governor, Umo Eno, via his official X account on Wednesday, October 1.

Governor Eno said he had directed the Ibom Airport Development Company to complete the overhaul of the airport’s navigational aids and lighting systems by September 30.

He confirmed that the deadline was met, paving the way for seamless operations during both day and night.

He commended the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), as well as the management and board of the airport company, for their commitment to ensuring the project was delivered on schedule.

“I am pleased to announce that night flight operations have been fully restored at Victor Attah International Airport. Last week, I directed the Ibom Airport Development Company to complete the overhaul of navigational aids and lighting systems by September 30, and I am glad to report that the deadline was met,” the statement read.

It added, “I commend the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), the MD/CEO, and the Board of the Airport Company for their dedication. With this milestone, our flagship Ibom Air and other airlines can now operate seamlessly, day and night.”

Governor Eno noted that restoring night operations would give Ibom Air and other airlines greater flexibility to expand their services, thereby enhancing travel options and convenience for passengers.

He described the upgrade as a significant stride in Akwa Ibom’s plan to establish itself as a leading tourism destination, citing the forthcoming commissioning of ARISE Resorts alongside other aviation and tourism projects in the state.

What you should know

Akwa Ibom is among the leading subnational governments investing in aviation, with the success of Ibom Air often cited as a model. Its continued upgrades, including plans for an MRO facility, are part of efforts to grow tourism and the local economy.

Ogun State has followed suit with Gateway International Airport, which begins Abuja flights on October 7, 2025. The airport features Nigeria’s longest runway at 4 km, a modern terminal and control tower, and has attracted interest from French aerospace firm Dassault for a potential MRO facility.

The Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) completed runway checks and flight procedure validations earlier this year, paving the way for commercial operations.

Enugu Air, the state-run airline, commenced operations on Monday, July 7, 2025. At the start of operations, the state had secured three aircraft for the airline, with two already delivered and the third expected to arrive later.