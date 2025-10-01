Ogun State’s Gateway International Airport will commence direct commercial flights to Abuja starting Tuesday, October 7, 2025, operating twice weekly.

The announcement was made by Governor Dapo Abiodun via his official X account on Tuesday.

According to the announcement, the flights will be operated by ValueJet, one of Nigeria’s fast-growing airlines.

Departures from Gateway International Airport are scheduled every Tuesday and Thursday at 8:30 a.m., with return flights from Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, taking off on the same days at 4:00 p.m.

“We are delighted to announce that full flight operations will officially commence at the Gateway International Airport, Iperu-Ilishan, on October 7th, 2025. This milestone moment will begin with direct commercial flights between Ogun State and Abuja, operated by ValueJet, one of Nigeria’s fast-growing aviation companies.

“Under the approved schedule, flights from our Gateway International Airport will depart every Tuesday and Thursday at 8:30 a.m., while return flights from Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, will take off on the same days at 4:00 p.m,” Abiodun’s post read.

More insights

The announcement noted that tickets for the inaugural operations became available from Thursday, September 25, 2025, through online booking platforms, accredited travel agents, and the airport’s ticket desks.

Governor Abiodun highlighted that the launch of commercial operations at Gateway International Airport represents a major milestone in Ogun State’s plan to become a hub for modern aviation, commerce, and industrial growth.

He added that the new service would not only improve connectivity with the Federal Capital Territory but also stimulate economic activities, attract investors, and ease business and leisure travel for residents and visitors.

What you should know

Gateway International Airport was approved by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) in 2008, but construction began under Governor Dapo Abiodun’s administration in April 2021.

In April 2025, the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) completed essential runway checks and flight procedure validations, including the “23 and 05” checks for the runway’s two main orientations (Runway 23 at 230° southwest and Runway 05 at 50° northeast).

The airport features a 4-kilometre runway—the longest in Nigeria—a modern terminal, advanced air traffic control systems, and a state-of-the-art control tower to handle both cargo and passenger traffic efficiently.

French aerospace company Dassault Aviation is exploring establishing a Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) facility at the airport, following a visit by senior executives to assess investment opportunities in the Gateway Airport and Aerotropolis project.