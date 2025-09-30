The Lagos State Government has started demolishing illegal structures built along the setback of the Ikota River in Lekki.

The government said removal notices were issued earlier in 2025 after inspections.

Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, disclosed this in a statement on his official X account on Tuesday.

He said the enforcement was necessary because several buildings were erected on the river’s right-of-way. These structures blocked natural water channels and worsened flash flooding, especially along the Lekki–Ajah corridor.

Wahab added that the affected buildings fall within the alignment of the Ikota River. The systems identified include 156, 157, 44, 44A, and 46.

“The ongoing enforcement around the Ikota area in Lekki is not targeted at any tribe or group. Earlier in the year 2025, we inspected the Ikota River setback alignment areas and issued removal notices to affected homeowners.

“The truth is simple: water and hazards know no tribe, colour, or race. The buildings being removed were erected on the right of way of Ikota River, directly obstructing natural channels and worsening flash flooding in the area, especially the Lekki–Ajah corridor (System 156, 157, 44, 44A, and 46).

“Only structures within the right of way are being removed,” Wahab’s post read.

According to him, the clearance will help address persistent flooding on the Island by restoring the flow of water channels and reducing hazards to lives and property.

He added that while the government would continue to engage with residents empathetically, non-compliance would not be overlooked.

What you should know

Beyond the removal of illegal building structures erected on the pathways of drainage rivers, the Lagos State Government has outlined a broader flood control strategy designed to strengthen the city’s resilience.

Over the next 24 months, the government plans to build a Lekki Blue-Green Network that will link estate lakes, canals, and green corridors to store and gradually release water. It also intends to install flap gates and pilot pumps at tide-sensitive outfalls while intensifying enforcement of canal rights-of-way, expanding on restoration efforts already carried out.

Between 2023 and 2025, the state government disclosed that it has been maintaining 579 kilometres of secondary collectors across 693 sites, along with 309 kilometres of primary channels. In addition, 444 kilometres of drains have been cleared by rapid-response teams, while 40.3 kilometres of encroached channels have been restored. A further 218 new channels have been awarded, which will add about 1,500 kilometres to the drainage network once completed.

Immediate measures are also underway, including the clearing of silt and trash at choke points, the installation of debris screens on culverts, and the piloting of estate lakes and detention systems to temporarily store excess water.

Looking further ahead, within the next two to eight years, the government intends to add pumped drainage cells in low-lying basins, complete secondary-drain planning, secure drainage easements, and restore critical wetlands. Building codes will also be updated to ensure that new developments include on-site water retention features.