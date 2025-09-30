The Federal Government firmly denies claims of religious genocide in Nigeria, stating that terrorism affects all communities regardless of faith and that portraying it as a Christian-targeted campaign is misleading and divisive.

Security forces have made significant progress, including neutralizing over 13,500 terrorists, rescuing nearly 10,000 hostages, and capturing top leaders of ANSARU, Nigeria’s Al-Qaeda affiliate.

Nigeria continues to demonstrate religious inclusivity and commitment to peace, with Christian leaders heading key security institutions and interfaith efforts like the Commonwealth Peace Prize-winning mediation centre promoting harmony.

The Federal Government strongly condemns and categorically refutes recent allegations by certain international platforms and online influencers suggesting that terrorists operating in Nigeria are engaged in a systematic genocide against Christians.

Such claims are false, baseless, despicable, and divisive.

Portraying Nigeria’s security challenges as a targeted campaign against a single religious group is a gross misrepresentation of reality.

While Nigeria, like many countries, has faced security challenges, including acts of terrorism perpetrated by criminals, couching the situation as a deliberate, systematic attack on Christians is inaccurate and harmful.

It oversimplifies a complex, multifaceted security environment and plays into the hands of terrorists and criminals who seek to divide Nigerians along religious or ethnic lines.

The violent activities of terrorist groups are not confined to any particular religious or ethnic community. These criminals target all who reject their murderous ideology, regardless of faith. Muslims, Christians, and even those who do not identify with any religion have suffered at their hands.

The Federal Government remains unwavering in its commitment to completely degrade terrorist groups and secure the lives and property of all citizens, and this resolve is already yielding results. Between May 2023 and February 2025 alone, over 13,543 terrorists and criminals were neutralised and nearly 10,000 hostages rescued in multiple military operations across the country.

Only last month, the top leadership of Jama’atu Ansarul Muslimina fi-Biladis Sudan – commonly known as ANSARU, Nigeria’s Al-Qaeda affiliate, was captured in a well-coordinated counter-terrorism operation. They are: Mahmud Muhammad Usman (aka Abu Bara’a/Abbas/Mukhtar), the self-styled Emir of ANSARU; and Mahmud al-Nigeri (aka Mallam Mamuda), Abu Bara’s proclaimed Chief of Staff and Deputy.

These feats underscore the determination and success of our security forces and expose as unfounded the notion that Nigeria is passively tolerating religiously motivated terrorism.

The Federal Government is steadfast in its duty to protect every Nigerian, regardless of ethnic or religious identity, and continues to work with international partners to address the global threat of terrorism.

The Nigerian Armed Forces and Police have demonstrated their commitment to accountability by conducting several court martials and prosecutions to hold their officials accountable for any misconduct. This effort underscores the importance of discipline and adherence to the rule of law within our security agencies.

Nigeria is a multi-religious state with large populations of both Christians and Muslims. We are home to one of the largest Muslim communities in the world, alongside some of the biggest Pentecostal churches and the largest Anglican congregation globally. Christianity is neither endangered nor marginalized in Nigeria. It is doubtful that foreign interlopers into Nigeria’s affairs are aware that the current heads of both the Armed Forces and the Police Force are Christians—a fact that underscores the inclusivity of our national leadership.

In the fight against terrorism, Nigeria has made significant strides in prosecuting Boko Haram suspects. To date, we have successfully prosecuted seven batches of suspects, securing over 700 convictions. We are currently moving into our eighth prosecution cycle, further demonstrating our resolve to tackle terrorism and its sponsors.

Under the leadership of President Bola Tinubu, our administration remains steadfast in its commitment to upholding justice and enhancing security. We will continue to work tirelessly to ensure that those who threaten our nation’s peace and stability are brought to justice.

The Nigerian story is not one of religious genocide or persecution. Rather, it is a story of resilience, diversity, and a globally acknowledged commitment to peaceful coexistence. In March of this year, the inaugural Commonwealth Peace Prize was awarded to two Nigerian religious leaders, Rev. Dr. James Movel Wuye and Imam Dr. Muhammad Nurayn Ashafa, co-founders of the Interfaith Mediation Centre.

Their decades-long work to promote trust and tolerance across faiths now serves as a model for peacebuilding in all 56 Commonwealth countries. This means that Nigeria is not only exporting culture and music to the world—we are also exporting proven frameworks for interfaith harmony.

We urge the international media and other commentators to act with responsibility and have respect for facts. All stakeholders are advised to avoid ignorance, sensationalism, and divisive rhetoric, and instead support Nigeria’s ongoing efforts in the fight against terrorism and all forms of criminality.