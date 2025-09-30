Blood transfusions are a critical lifeline for sickle cell warriors, helping them survive severe crises and complications

The Noella Foundation is actively leading efforts to improve access to safe blood through advocacy, awareness, and partnerships

Regular voluntary blood donation can save lives, reduce preventable deaths, and build a safer, more reliable blood supply system

Sickle cell disease is one of Nigeria’s most urgent yet overlooked health challenges.

Each year, about 150,000 babies are born with the condition, the highest number in the world. Too many do not live to see their fifth birthday.

For those who survive, life is a constant battle of painful crises, medical emergencies, and repeated hospital stays.

For these patients, often called warriors for their resilience, blood is not optional. It is survival. And for the Noella Foundation, ensuring warriors have access to safe blood is central to our mission.

Understanding Sickle Cell: The Silent Crisis

Sickle cell disease is a genetic disorder that reshapes red blood cells. Instead of being round and flexible, they become hard, sticky, and sickle-shaped. These cells block blood flow, die faster, and deprive the body of oxygen. The result is severe pain, infections, strokes, organ damage, and sometimes death.

Warriors live with the unpredictability of crises that can strike at any moment, in classrooms, workplaces, or at home. Every episode carries the risk of being fatal. Among the most dangerous complications is severe anemia, when the body cannot produce enough healthy red blood cells to survive.

This is where blood transfusions make the difference. They replace damaged cells, ease pain, prevent strokes, and often pull a warrior back from the edge. For many, transfusions are not a temporary treatment. They are a lifeline that keeps them alive and functioning. Behind each warrior’s survival is often the unseen gift of someone’s donation.

Donate Blood, Save a Warrior

Statistics reveal the scale of the problem, but they only take on meaning when tied to human experience.

Chinedu, a 12-year-old from Enugu, loves drawing superheroes. Yet, he spends more time in hospitals than at school. During one crisis, his blood levels dropped so dangerously low that doctors said he would not survive without a transfusion. A single pint of blood saved him. That donation meant he could return home, pick up his pencils, and continue chasing his dream of becoming an engineer (before the next hospital appointment, and hopefully there’s blood).

Not all stories end with hope. Bisi, a 23-year-old graduate in Ibadan, collapsed during a job interview. Doctors searched desperately for blood, but the bank was empty. By the time her family found a donor, it was too late. Her life was cut short not only by sickle cell but also by the shortage of blood.

These two stories underline the thin line between life and death that warriors walk every day. One pint of blood can save up to three lives because it can be separated into red cells, plasma, and platelets. For warriors, the red cells are most critical. When a crisis strikes, time matters.

Without available stock, families waste precious hours searching while their loved one fades away. This tragedy is preventable if more Nigerians commit to regular voluntary donation.

Voluntary donors also build a safer and more reliable system. Their blood is screened in advance, reducing risks and ensuring quality. Sporadic donations during emergencies are never enough for warriors who need blood repeatedly. Unlike food or money, blood cannot be manufactured. It must come from one person to another, from you to them.

How You Can Help

The Noella Foundation is committed to tackling sickle cell disease by raising awareness, driving advocacy, and working with hospitals and communities to improve access to safe blood. But this mission cannot be achieved without you.

Here is how you can help:

Donate blood regularly: The National Blood Transfusion Service (NBTS) has centers nationwide. Teaching hospitals and some private facilities also run drives.

Know the requirements: Donors must be 18–60 years old, weigh at least 50kg, and be in good health.

Understand the process: The actual donation takes less than 15 minutes, and your body naturally replenishes the blood within weeks. Men can donate every three months, women every four.

Spread awareness: Help correct the myths. Donating blood does not make you permanently weak or shorten your life. Research even shows health benefits, including reduced risk of heart disease.

Organise or support drives: Workplaces, schools, and religious groups can partner with NBTS and the Noella Foundation to bring blood closer to warriors who need it.

Support advocacy: Push for stronger policies and funding that expand blood services and reduce the stigma around sickle cell.

A Call to Action

Every day, warriors across Nigeria wake up to battles most of us will never face. But resilience alone cannot fill a blood bank. Hope lies in knowing blood will be available when they need it.

When you donate, you are giving more than a pint. You are giving Chinedu another chance to draw superheroes, a graduate like Bisi, the future she deserved, a mother and father the chance to raise their children, and countless others the chance to see another sunrise.

The Noella Foundation believes no warrior should die because blood was not available. This is our mission, but it can only be achieved with your support.

Today, we pass a simple message: Donate blood. Save a warrior. Save a father. Save a mother. Save a child. Save a life.