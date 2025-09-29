Eauxwell delivers some of the largest solar and storage projects in Nigeria, including the 11.8 MWp Kano Solar Project and the 16 MWh Port Harcourt battery system

Eauxwell operates across multiple states, including Kano, Rivers, Imo, Ogun and Akwa Ibom, providing reliable electricity to commercial, industrial and community users

Eauxwell stands out among other EPC firms with three solar projects above 10 MWp and multiple battery systems above 15 MWh, positioning it as a leader in Nigeria’s clean energy transition

Nigeria’s power sector is plagued by persistent outages, leaving millions of households, businesses, and institutions dependent on costly diesel generators.

With its vast solar potential as Africa’s largest economy, Nigeria could leverage solar energy to provide reliable electricity nationwide.

However, the International Renewable Energy Agency’s (IRENA) “Renewable Energy Statistics 2024” report indicates Nigeria had only 35 MW of installed solar PV capacity by the end of 2023, compared to South Africa’s 3,500 MW.

High upfront costs and grid limitations hinder widespread adoption, particularly for residential users, while commercial and industrial (C&I) sectors increasingly turn to solar to cut diesel expenses.

Eauxwell Limited, a leading Nigerian solar EPC firm, is a key player in this shift, delivering large-scale solar PV projects, battery energy storage systems (BESS), minigrids, and C&I installations.

Below is a list of Eauxwell’s five largest solar PV projects and largest battery energy storage systems (BESS) in Nigeria, followed by a comparison with other major solar EPC players, highlighting Eauxwell’s pivotal role in the country’s energy transition.

List of Eauxwell’s Largest Solar PV Projects in Nigeria

Kano Solar Project: PV-Hybrid, 11.8 MWp (20.0 MW PV-Hybrid), located in Kano State, constructed by Eauxwell Limited. This PV-hybrid project with integrated battery storage is Eauxwell’s largest solar initiative. It powers a mix of commercial, industrial, and community offtakers, ensuring reliable electricity even during grid outages.

Port Harcourt Solar PV Plant: PV-Hybrid, 10.8 MWp (16.0 MW PV-Hybrid), located in Rivers State, constructed by Eauxwell Limited. Equipped with a 16 MWh containerized BESS, serves an industrial complex, reducing reliance on diesel generators.

Owerri Solar PV Plant: PV-Hybrid, 10.5 MWp (15.0 MW PV-Hybrid), located in Imo State, constructed by Eauxwell Limited.

Abeokuta Solar PV Plant: PV, 3.43 MWp, located in Ogun State, constructed by Eauxwell Limited.

Uyo Solar Project: PV-Hybrid, 2.9 MWp (6.0 MW PV-Hybrid), located in Akwa Ibom State, constructed by Eauxwell Limited.

List of Eauxwell’s Largest Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) in Nigeria

Port Harcourt BESS: Containerised BESS, 16.0 MWh, located in Rivers State, constructed by Eauxwell Limited.

Owerri BESS: Containerised BESS, 15.0 MWh, located in Imo State, constructed by Eauxwell Limited.

Uyo BESS: Containerised BESS, 6.0 MWh, located in Akwa Ibom State, constructed by Eauxwell Limited.

Kano BESS: Containerised BESS, located in Kano State, construction started in March 2021, constructed by Eauxwell Limited.

Comparison with Other Solar EPC Players in Nigeria

While Eauxwell leads with large-scale projects like the 11.8 MWp Kano Solar Project and 10.8 MWp Port Harcourt Solar PV Plant, other Nigerian EPC firms also contribute significantly to the solar landscape.

EM-ONE Energy Solutions has executed a 1.52 MWp solar microgrid in Abuja for 37 government buildings, a 3.3 MWp microgrid with 2 MWh BESS at the University of Abuja, and a 2 MWp microgrid with 2 MWh BESS at the Nigeria Defence Academy, Kaduna, focusing on government and institutional clients.

Sterling & Wilson Nigeria Limited has delivered a 3.5 MWp hybrid at Bayero University, Kano, and a 4 MWp solar PV with 24 MWh BESS at Federal University of Agriculture, Makurdi, specialising in university-based hybrids.

Solar Force Nigeria provides turnkey EPC for utility-scale solar and storage across all 36 states and the FCT, with over 18 years of experience in off-grid and hybrid systems for commercial clients.

Arnergy Solar has deployed 9 MWp across 1,800 systems in 35 states using its lease-to-own Z-Lite model, targeting widespread C&I and residential adoption.

CrossBoundary Energy (CRE) focuses on C&I, with projects like 0.663 MWp at Nigerian Breweries, Ibadan, and 0.610 MWp at Jabi Lake Mall, Abuja, both with 15-year PPAs, plus a $10M expansion for 3 MWp and 2 MWh BESS in Ibadan and Enugu, and a $60M Engie partnership for mini-grids serving 150,000 connections.

GreenPower Nigeria builds off-grid solar parks and containerized microgrids for banking, healthcare, and government, earning the African Quality Achievement Award 2023.

Sinohydro Nigeria supports integrated power projects within the $250M solar EPC market, though with a smaller solar focus.

Alfen BV’s Nigeria operations delivered a 2.35 MWp hybrid at Tulip Cocoa Processing Ltd., Ogun State, integrating bioenergy.

Crimson Power Limited completed a 200 kWp off-grid PV system at the Iroto Conference Centre, Ogun State, with a 150 kWh BESS, commissioned in December 2024.

Daystar Power has installed 4.2 MWp with 2 MWh BESS at Nigerian Breweries, Lagos, generating 5,249 MWh annually, 10.5 MWp for Seven-Up Bottling across five factories, 950 kWp at AAVA Brands, Agbara, and a 600 kWp hybrid at The Wood Factory, Abuja, achieving a 44% cost reduction.

Compared to these players, Eauxwell’s projects stand out for their scale, with three exceeding 10 MWp, and its BESS deployments, like the 16 MWh in Port Harcourt, rival the largest in Nigeria, positioning it as a leader in integrating high-capacity solar and storage solutions.