U.S. President Donald Trump announced Monday that his administration will impose a 100% tariff on all foreign-made movies, a sweeping and unprecedented move that could dramatically reshape the global entertainment industry.

The announcement, made via Trump’s Truth Social platform, signals a bold extension of his protectionist trade policies into the cultural sector, one that has traditionally thrived on international collaboration and cross-border revenue.

“Our movie-making business has been stolen from the United States of America by other Countries, just like stealing candy from a baby,” Trump wrote.

The statement reflects growing concerns within the administration about the erosion of American dominance in global film production and distribution. However, the White House has yet to clarify the legal framework under which such tariffs would be enforced, leaving industry stakeholders and legal experts scrambling for answers.

Industry Reacts with Uncertainty and Skepticism

The proposed tariff has sent shockwaves through Hollywood, where studios rely heavily on international box-office earnings and co-productions with foreign partners. Companies such as Warner Bros Discovery, Comcast, Paramount Skydance, and Netflix declined to comment on the announcement, while Netflix shares dipped 1.5% in early trading amid investor unease.

Entertainment executives have expressed confusion over how the policy would be implemented, especially given the complex nature of modern filmmaking.

“We’re flummoxed,” one studio executive told Reuters, noting that today’s films often involve production, financing, and post-production work spread across multiple countries.

The lack of clarity on whether the tariff would apply to specific nations or all foreign content has only deepened the uncertainty.

Is This Viable?

Legal and trade analysts have also raised concerns about the viability of the measure. Many argue that films are classified as intellectual property and fall under the global trade in services, an area where the U.S. typically runs a surplus.

The rise of international co-productions further complicates enforcement, as determining the origin of a film may not be straightforward.

As the entertainment world awaits further details, the proposed tariff threatens to disrupt longstanding business models and could trigger retaliatory measures from trading partners. For now, Hollywood is bracing for what could be one of the most consequential policy shifts in its modern history.

What You Should Know

In a revised global trade plan announced in July, Trump imposed fresh tariffs of up to 30% on goods from countries including South Africa and Algeria.

Nigeria and Ghana were also hit with 15% tariffs, signalling a tougher U.S. stance that may further marginalize Africa in American trade flows.

Last month, Head of Sub-Saharan Africa at Citigroup, Akin Dawodu, said the new U.S. tariffs on African imports could accelerate the continent’s pivot toward alternative global trade partners.

According to Dawodu, Africa’s vast resources, holding about 60% of the world’s remaining arable land and a third of its mineral reserves, make it strategically important for future industries, including those supporting artificial intelligence.