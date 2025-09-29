The Nigeria Police Academy has announced that candidates who applied for its 12th Regular Course are to participate in a comprehensive screening exercise beginning on October 6, 2025.

This was disclosed in a statement by Barr. Ekpere Fidelis Ezeugwu, Registrar, Nigeria Police Academy, Wudil – Kano.

According to the statement, the exercise will be held at the Nigeria Police Academy, Wudil, and will include:

Computer-Based Test (CBT) examination

Physical features screening

Medical screening

Selection board interview

The Registrar noted that the process is compulsory for all applicants under the 12th Regular Course.

Required documents for participation

Candidates are expected to present both originals and photocopies of the following documents during the screening:

Primary School Leaving Certificate

SSCE results (WAEC, NECO, or NABTEB)

JAMB result slip

Birth certificate or declaration of age

Local Government Area indigene certificate

Letter of identification

Properly filled and signed guarantor’s form

Medical certificate of fitness from a government hospital

National Identification Number (NIN) slip

Four passport photographs

Application acknowledgement slip (printed from the Police Admission Portal)

Failure to provide these documents, the Academy warned, could result in disqualification.

Dress code for screening

Applicants are expected to appear in:

White T-shirt

White shorts

White socks

White canvas shoes

The Academy explained that this uniform dressing is compulsory for all candidates throughout the screening exercise.

The Registrar stressed that applicants will only be attended to on the specific dates allocated to their states of origin.

“Candidates should note that they will not be attended to before or after the dates indicated against their states of origin.”

He further advised candidates to rely exclusively on the official Police Admission Portal for updates.

What you should know

The application for the 12th Regular Course of the Nigeria Police Academy started on July 28, 2025.

The process ran for six weeks and closed on September 8, 2025, allowing qualified Nigerians to submit their applications. This marked the starting point of the current screening cycle, which will now move into aptitude tests, physical and medical checks, and interviews before successful candidates are admitted for training.

Applicants were required to possess a valid National Identification Number (NIN), a 2025 JAMB result with at least 180 marks, and to have chosen the Nigeria Police Academy as their first choice in JAMB. Beyond these, candidates needed at least six credits in their SSCE, including English and Mathematics, obtained in not more than two sittings.

They also had to meet height requirements, chest measurements for males, and strict medical and psychological fitness standards. Importantly, the Academy stressed that applicants must be unmarried and not pregnant at the time of admission.