Kapital Villa is located in Guzape, Abuja’s prestigious district, offering swift access to key city landmarks and institutions.

It benefits from exceptional security due to proximity to elite national agencies, including the SARs office and Police Headquarters.

The estate offers high-value residential and commercial properties with flexible payment plans, ensuring long-term investment growth and generational pride.

Guzape is known for its lush hills and serene topography.

For years, this charm kept the district quiet; however, in the two decades, it has transformed into one of Abuja’s most sought-after addresses.

Today, Guzape stands as a prime residential and investment hub, having evolved from modest beginnings to attract Nigerians who value refined living and sustainable growth.

Kapital Villa, developed by Mshel Homes, rises at the centre of this transformation. It represents a property defined by class, elegance, and a secure legacy built for generations. Every element of Kapital Villa has been carefully designed to deliver sophisticated comfort and long-term value for discerning investors and homeowners.

Key Advantages of Kapital Villa

1. Prime Location

Real estate value is defined by location, and Kapital Villa delivers one of the most sought-after addresses in Abuja. Situated in Guzape, residents enjoy swift connectivity to key parts of the city. The Central Business District, Garki Market, and the NAF Conference Centre are all within a fifteen-minute drive.

In addition, state institutions, media houses, and diplomatic buildings are easily accessible, making Kapital Villa strategically convenient and well-positioned for living and investment.

2. Assured Security

Security is an essential part of premium living, and Guzape offers an unmatched advantage in this regard. The district hosts the Nigerian Intelligence Agency, the Police Headquarters, and other elite defence institutions. This concentration of national security establishments provides residents with peace of mind, knowing that safety is built into the environment itself.

Kapital Villa draws strength from this rare proximity as it is opposite the famous SARs office in Abuja, giving Nigerians the confidence that their property is safeguarded in multiple ways.

3. Sustainable Growth

Guzape is one of the few districts in Abuja that consistently demonstrates an upward trajectory. As demand continues to rise, it is supported by robust infrastructure and a growing community of influential residents.

This steady appreciation makes Guzape a reliable hub for wealth preservation and expansion. Kapital Villa is positioned at the centre of this growth story, representing a development where value endures, returns are secure, and ownership carries lasting pride.

What Kapital Villa Offers:

Estate Lands are available for both residential and commercial purposes. Apartments are designed to meet diverse needs, ranging from one-bedroom units to expansive three-bedroom layouts. Quality Finishings, including bronze finishing; basic carcass, POP, wiring, fittings, internal doors, painting, and tiling. Flexible Payment Plans tailored to ease ownership, ranging from 6–12 months for apartments and 2–6 months for estate lands.

Investment Packages:

Estate Lands

200SQM suitable for a Four-Bedroom Terrace Duplex: N95,400,000

300SQM suitable for a Four-Bedroom Semi-Detached Duplex: N142,986,960

Apartments

One-Bedroom Apartment: N68,040,000

Two-Bedroom Apartment: N99,000,000

Three-Bedroom Apartment: N134,100,000

These prices reflect the estate’s luxury positioning, security, prestige, and rapid appreciation in the surrounding area, ensuring an asset of wealth, long-term value, and generational pride. Backed by Mshel Homes’ track record of trust, integrity, and timely project delivery, buyers can be confident that they are investing with a developer that constantly delivers on its promises.

The company has helped over 2,500 clients achieve land ownership within seven years, and they can assist you in acquiring property with ease and transparency.

Due to its timeless advantages, there is only a limited number of units available. Now is the time to act to avoid missing out on this exquisite property in Abuja’s prestigious address. Contact Mshel Homes (@mshelhomes) or call 09069951704 / 08133933449 to start your investment journey.