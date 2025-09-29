The Federal Government has declared Wednesday, October 1, 2025, as a public holiday to mark Nigeria’s 65th Independence Anniversary.

The Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, announced this on Monday in Abuja on behalf of the Federal Government. Nigeria gained independence on October 1, 1960, and has celebrated the day annually since then.

Call for unity and patriotism

While congratulating Nigerians, Tunji-Ojo called for unity and patriotism.

He said citizens must continue to uphold the patriotic spirit, unity and resilience that have sustained the nation since its independence in 1960.

The minister also urged Nigerians to trust in President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which he described as anchored on national rebirth, economic transformation and collective prosperity.

Tunji-Ojo expressed optimism about Nigeria’s future, saying that with the cooperation of all Nigerians, the country would “continue to grow stronger in peace, progress, and development.

He also wished citizens “a happy and memorable 2025 Independence Day celebration.”

Low-key celebration plans

Meanwhile, the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, disclosed that the government is adopting a low-key approach to this year’s anniversary.

Speaking at the Pre-Independence World Press Conference in Abuja, Idris said:

“The theme of the celebration is ‘All Hands on Deck.’ Activities will be low-key. We started with the Jummat Prayers on Friday and the Thanksgiving Service on Sunday. The National Value Charter, as championed by the National Orientation Agency, will also be unveiled.”

The National Value Charter is a framework developed by the National Orientation Agency (NOA) to promote national pride and responsible citizenship.

It outlines the commitments of the government to the people as well as the obligations of citizens to the country.