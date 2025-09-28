Two suspected drug kingpins, Victor Nwosa and Felix Chika Obiegbu, have been arrested by operatives of the Special Operations Unit (SOU) of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), following the interception of consignments of cocaine, heroin, and methamphetamine from their Lagos homes.

The arrests were announced in a statement issued on Sunday, September 28, 2025, by Femi Babafemi, Director of Media and Advocacy, NDLEA Headquarters, Abuja.

According to NDLEA, the operation followed weeks of intelligence gathering and surveillance on their criminal networks.

Nwosa, 64, who posed as a textile merchant, was arrested on September 17 at his residence on 16 Femi Kila Street, Okota, where operatives recovered 4.33 kilograms of heroin and 448 grams of cocaine.

Obiegbu, 49, who presented himself as a wine distributor, was arrested earlier on September 11 at his home on 5 Shada Shonefun Street, Aguda, Surulere, where 2.902 kilograms of methamphetamine were seized.

NDLEA said both men were caught while preparing their consignments for export to Europe and beyond.

Supplies to terrorists and bandits intercepted

The Agency also revealed that attempts by suppliers of illicit drugs to terrorists and bandits were foiled during separate stop-and-search operations.

In Borno State, 26-year-old Baba Kaka Ibrahim was arrested on September 27 at Njimtilo village while driving a Mercedes-Benz GLK towards the Damaturu road. A search uncovered 39,380 pills of tramadol 225mg and Exol-5 hidden in the engine compartment.

On the same day in Yobe State, NDLEA operatives intercepted Halima Adamu along the Damaturu-Maiduguri road with 39 parcels of Colorado weighing 1.4kg concealed in her travelling bag. A follow-up operation led to the arrest of another woman, Habiba Muhammad, in Maiduguri.

Multiple arrests across states

The NDLEA disclosed several other arrests and seizures across the country:

Kano State: Two suspects, Aliyu Sani (27) and Yahaya Tata (26), arrested with 30,030 tramadol pills.

Bayelsa State: Three men arrested at Swali Jetty, Yenagoa, with 12kg of skunk and 50 cartridges.

Ekiti State: Ex-convict Femi Owoeye (aka Do Good) arrested with 32kg of skunk and 10.5 grams of tramadol.

Kaduna State: Adedamola Olayeni (56) caught with 262.6kg skunk hidden in his Honda Pilot jeep.

Gombe/Kaduna axis: Zubairu Haruna (30) arrested with methamphetamine, while Babangida Mohammed (25), identified as the consignment receiver, was also caught.

Lagos/Abuja corridor: Over 85,100 pills of opioids seized from suspects in Apapa, while another, Opeyemi Ogundipe (40), was caught with 2.1kg Colorado along Abaji-Gwagwalada expressway.

Large-scale cannabis destruction in Edo

In Edo State, NDLEA destroyed a total of 24,146kg of skunk cultivated on expansive forest lands:

On September 23, officers uprooted and destroyed 12,115.6kg on 4.8 hectares in Uromi forest, arresting two suspects.

On September 24, another 12,031.245kg was destroyed on 4.4 hectares in Ogu forest, Igueben LGA.

On September 26, operatives intercepted a truck loaded with 82 bags of skunk concealed in charcoal bags weighing 1,025kg along Wareke-Auchi road, arresting two suspects.