The European Union (EU) has unveiled a €545 million package to scale up renewables investment in Africa.

This announcement was made at the Global Citizen Festival via video message in the context of the United Nations General Assembly, according to a statement on the EU’s website on Saturday.

The €545 million package, according to the statement, expands the EU and Team Europe’s clean energy efforts in Africa, with new projects supporting electrification, modernising power grids, and improving access to renewables.

“Investing now in solar, wind, hydro, and geothermal power is not just a moral and development imperative; it is also a strategic choice that strengthens supply chains, creates up to 38 million green jobs by 2030, and makes energy systems more resilient. Through the Global Gateway investment strategy, the European Union is helping accelerate this transition, delivering major investments in generation, transmission, and cross-border electricity trade, while building stable international partnerships,” the statement said.

Investments distributions across Africa

According to the EU, the projects will span across 9 African countries. These include €359.4 million for a high voltage power in Côte d’Ivoire to boost regional energy distribution, €59.1 million for rural electrification in Cameroon, €45.5 million to increase access to affordable renewable energy in Somalia, and €3.5 million to expand access to renewable energy sources, including solar, wind and hydropower in the Republic of Congo.

Others include €25.9 million to unlock wind and hydro energy through the Renewable Lesotho programme in Lesotho, €2 million to lay the groundwork for a large-scale solar park and regional energy trade in Ghana, €33.2 million to expand electrification with mini grids in rural areas in Madagascar, and €13 million to support low-emission energy transition and encouraging private sector involvement in Mozambique.

What the EU president said:

The European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, speaking at the event, said, “The choices Africa makes today are shaping the future of the entire world. A clean energy transition on the continent will create jobs, stability, growth and the delivery of our global climate goals. The European Union, with the Global Gateway investment plan, is fully committed to supporting Africa on its clean energy path.”

More insights

While the continent’s renewable energy potential is tremendous, nearly 600 million people still live without access to electricity, according to the statement. Renewables investment is expected to create up to 38 million green jobs by 2030, the commission said.

The ‘Scaling Up Renewables in Africa’ campaign is carried out with the international advocacy organisation Global Citizen and relies on the policy support of the International Energy Agency.

What you should know

The EU, in June, announced it will invest €10.4 million in the Nigeria Solar for Health Project (NISHP), which aims to equip primary healthcare centres with reliable and sustainable solar energy solutions.

Inga Stephanowicz, Head of Section, Green & Digital Economy, EU, said this at the Project Developers Roundtable Workshop for NISHP in Abuja.