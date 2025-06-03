The European Union (EU) has announced it will invest €10.4 million in the Nigeria Solar for Health Project (NISHP), which aims to equip primary healthcare centres with reliable and sustainable solar energy solutions.

Inga Stephanowicz, Head of Section, Green & Digital Economy, EU, said this at the Project Developers Roundtable Workshop for NISHP in Abuja on Tuesday.

She explained that the project is designed to enhance Nigeria’s healthcare sector by providing reliable energy to boost healthcare services and outcomes.

“This €10.4 million initiative, funded by the European Union, marks a milestone in the project’s implementation in Nigeria.

“NISHP, an initiative funded by the EU, will provide 24-hour access to clean, efficient, and reliable energy to participating public healthcare facilities across the country,” Stephanowicz said.

She further stated, “It aims to improve the country’s healthcare system by providing solar power to public health facilities in participating states.”

Collaboration and sustainability focus

According to Stephanowicz, the EU is working closely with the Nigerian government, private sector entities, and local communities to support Nigeria’s development goals and promote a brighter future for its citizens.

She highlighted the project’s focus on sustainability, noting it will provide adequate solar power supply to 45 healthcare facilities in selected states.

“By collaborating with state government actors in a targeted electricity market and leveraging available counterpart funds, the project aims to electrify not only health centers but also SMEs, telecom towers, among others,” she added.

Project impact and future prospects

Nasiru Bello, Team Lead, NISHP, said that by leveraging solar power, Nigeria could improve healthcare outcomes, increase access to electricity, and promote economic growth.

He said that as the project progressed, it was crucial to monitor its impact and make adjustments as needed.

“The NISHP is a step in the right direction towards a brighter, more sustainable future for Nigeria’s healthcare sector.

“With continued support and effective implementation, this initiative can make a lasting difference in the lives of millions of Nigerians,’’ he said.

Bello said the NISHP highlighted the EU’s commitment to sustainable development and partnership with Nigeria and would serve as a model for other renewable energy projects in Africa.

He also said the project’s impact extended to healthcare as it would promote economic growth and community development.

This, he said, was by electrifying small and medium-sized enterprises and telecom towers near healthcare facilities.

Focus on rural areas and climate benefits

Also speaking at the event, Tinyan Ogiehor, Stakeholders Engagement Expert, NISHP, said the project’s potential impact could also be felt in rural areas where access to electricity was limited.

“By leveraging solar power, Nigeria can reduce its reliance on fossil fuels, mitigate climate change, and promote sustainable energy solutions.

“By providing reliable and sustainable solar energy solutions to primary healthcare centers, the project will enhance medical care, vaccine storage, and emergency services,’’ he said.

The project has been inaugurated in Abia, Akwa-Ibom, Ogun, Plateau, and Enugu, with other states set to participate. It will run from 2024 to 2027.