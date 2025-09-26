The UK government is set to roll out a compulsory digital identification system for all adults as part of efforts to curb illegal immigration and reduce irregular Channel crossings.

Unlike the existing system, the new ID would be verified against a central government database, enabling authorities to confirm eligibility more securely.

According to Sky News, UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer is expected to make the official announcement in the coming days.

The BritCard

The new ID, referred to as the BritCard, will serve as proof of the right to live and work in the UK. Under the proposal, adults will be required to hold the digital ID, which can be verified against a central database.

The BritCard will also be available through a smartphone application, making it easier for employers and landlords to confirm the legal status of those they hire or rent properties to.

The government says the system will simplify how citizens prove their right to work and reside in the country.

The rollout of the scheme would require legislation, following a consultation process.

Why the UK government is pushing the plan

Authorities argue that physical identification documents are vulnerable to forgery, creating loopholes that allow undocumented migrants to work illegally. The government believes a digitised system will close these gaps and significantly reduce access to the black economy.

In July, Labour peer Harriet Harman told Sky News that the black economy and ID cards would make it more difficult for people to work illegally.

French President Emmanuel Macron has also repeatedly warned that the lack of ID cards in the UK acts as a major incentive – a pull factor for Channel crossings – as migrants feel they are able to find work in the black economy.

The introduction of the “Brit card” would mark a significant shift in UK immigration and labour enforcement policy.

While the government expects it to strengthen its ability to combat illegal work and irregular migration, the move is likely to spark debates over privacy, surveillance, and the balance between national security and individual rights.

What you should know

Nairametrics reports that the UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer unveiled a major immigration White Paper on May 12, 2025, outlining a comprehensive overhaul of the country’s migration system

The proposal introduces tougher rules across work, family, and student visa categories, with a central emphasis on encouraging long-term integration and reducing dependence on foreign labour.

A significant reform is the extension of the residency requirement for permanent settlement from five to ten years

To raise the skill threshold for work visas to degree-level qualifications, companies will now be required to demonstrate investment in domestic skills before hiring foreign workers.

Post-study Graduate Route visa will be shortened from two years to 18 months

Family visa rules will also be tightened, with new English language requirements extended to dependents.

A Temporary Shortage List has been introduced to manage the recruitment of foreign workers for low-skilled jobs (RQF 3–5). These roles will be allowed only on a limited basis.