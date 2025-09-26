The Nigerian Navy has announced the commencement of its recruitment exercise into the Basic Training School Batch 38.

Successful candidates will undergo basic military training before being officially enlisted into the service of the Nigerian Navy as Ordinary Seamen.

According to the Navy, the online registration runs from October 2 to October 31, 2025 and interested applicants can apply online free of charge.

“Interested and qualified applicants are to apply FREE OF CHARGE online at https://www.joinnigeriannavy.navy.mil.ng,” the Nigerian Navy said

Eligibility criteria

The Navy stated that only Nigerian citizens by birth who possess a National Identification Number (NIN) are eligible to apply. Applicants must be free of any previous convictions and must not belong to any secret society, cult, or fraternity.

Applicants are required to complete an online form and print out necessary documents, including the Acknowledgement Form, Parent/Guardian Consent Form, Local Government Attestation Form, and Guarantor’s Certification Form. The Navy warned that multiple applications will lead to disqualification.

For educational qualifications

Those applying with O’level results must be between ages 18 and 22 as of December 31, 2025.

Those with OND/NCE qualifications must be between 18 and 26 years old.

Chaplain/Imam Assistants and Drivers/Mechanics must be between 18 and 28 years of age.

Applicants are expected to have a minimum of five credits in English Language and Mathematics at not more than two sittings in WAEC/NECO/GCE/NABTEB not older than 2015.

Special requirements

Applicants seeking enlistment for professions like Medical Assistants, Nurses, or other allied fields must provide proof of registration with recognized professional bodies.

Those applying for trades such as Tailoring, Carpentry, Plumbing, Masonry, Welding, Electrical Work, Painting, Refrigeration, and Air Conditioning Technology must present Trade Test certificates along with academic qualifications.

The Navy also made it clear that applicants applying as sportsmen/sportswomen are to present evidence of their experience, which shall include certificates and medals.

Examination and documentation

The recruitment examination is scheduled for November 29, 2025, at designated centres nationwide.

Applicants are required to bring along the Attestation Form with a passport photograph of the signer as well as copies of a valid Driver’s License, International Passport, or National ID Card.

The Navy urged applicants to seek clarification only through official channels, which are on the instruction page of the Nigerian Navy recruitment portal or call the following numbers between 11:00 am to 2:00 pm on Mondays to Fridays: 09139381599 and 07065677968.

Applicants may also send an email to nn.helpdesk@navy.mil.ng.