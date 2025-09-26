The Lagos State Government has attributed the recent flooding at Kusenla in Lekki Phase 1 to a technical misalignment in the drainage system, where the downstream level is higher than the existing drainage invert.

Tokunbo Wahab, the Lagos State Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, disclosed via his official X account that the issue is being addressed through an ongoing project, including a pumping station at the end of Kusenla Road.

The clarification follows a week of heavy rainfall that triggered widespread flooding.

Videos on social media showed houses and estates submerged, cars nearly underwater, and residents wading through knee-deep waters. Kusenla Road in Lekki Phase 1 was similarly affected, with water standing on the road at almost knee-deep levels.

The statement also said flooding around the House on the Rock church was worsened by illegal construction on floodplains and the dumping of refuse into drains. Video footage captured during the flood showed water levels rising almost halfway up the church’s fence, with the entire surrounding area submerged

“We sincerely sympathize with all residents who were affected by the flash floods witnessed in parts of the State yesterday. We understand the discomfort and disruption it caused, and we deeply empathize with those who were affected,” the statement read in part.

It added, “We must also provide clarity on some of the affected areas. At Kusenla, the challenge is technical: the downstream is about 1.2 meters higher than the invert of the existing drainage, as confirmed by the survey conducted for the ongoing project awarded by the State government at the end of Kusenla road, which includes a pumping station.

“Around House on the Rock church, the flooding was linked to infractions we highlighted earlier; illegal construction on flood plains and dumping of refuse in drains. These kinds of activities worsen flooding and must stop.”

More insights

The Lagos State Government said that as a coastal city, Lagos is naturally vulnerable to flooding, especially during heavy rainfall combined with high tides. Despite this, it noted that it has continued to invest in drainage infrastructure, carry out regular desilting, and enforce environmental laws to safeguard lives and property.

The statement also appealed for public cooperation, urging residents to keep the environment clean, avoid dumping refuse into drains, and refrain from building on floodplains.

Wahab added that several illegal structures and obstructions highlighted in social media footage would be promptly removed, including unauthorized reclamations without the required Environmental Impact Assessment and Drainage Clearance.

The Lagos State Government reassured residents that the flooding was temporary in some areas and has since receded, emphasizing that strengthening the state’s flood management systems requires the responsible actions of all residents.