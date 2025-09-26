Nigeria’s digital economy processed over N7.5 trillion in transactions in 2024, with payment gateways serving as the backbone of seamless online commerce

Interswitch Payment Gateway enables businesses to accept payments across multiple channels and currencies, helping SMEs and exporters reach global customers with ease

With support for local and international cards, USSD mobile wallets, and next-day settlement, IPG empowers Nigerian businesses to grow without setup fees or integration hassles

In 2024 alone, Nigeria’s e-commerce and digital services sector processed over N7.5 trillion in transactions. But behind this staggering number is a silent, powerful engine — the payment gateway.

For millions of businesses, this technology is the bridge between “interested customer” and “completed sale,” quietly powering the digital economy one transaction at a time.

A payment gateway is the technology that securely authorises online transactions, allowing businesses to accept payments from anywhere — and in any currency — with just a few clicks.

For Nigerian businesses, especially SMEs, it’s the lifeline that makes selling to both local and global customers possible.

One of the most preferred payment gateways in the continent is the Interswitch Payment Gateway.

The Interswitch Payment Gateway (IPG) is designed for businesses that want to accept payments quickly, securely, and across multiple channels. From online stores to mobile apps and in-person payments, IPG connects merchants to customers with ease, making transactions possible anytime, anywhere.

Its robust infrastructure supports all major local and international cards, bank transfers, USSD, and mobile wallets, ensuring customers can pay the way they prefer.

IPG, with its multi-currency function, is a game-changer for export-ready Nigerian businesses. Merchants will be able to accept payments in naira, dollars, pounds, and other currencies, tapping into the diaspora market without the hassle of currency conversion issues.

For example, a fashion retailer in Lagos can sell to a customer in London, accept payment in GBP, and still get settled seamlessly in naira. This not only widens the customer base but also strengthens trust, since customers can pay in their preferred currency.

While cross-border capability is important, so is local relevance. The best payment gateway in Nigeria doesn’t just support Visa and Mastercard, it integrates deeply with local cards like Verve and AfriGo and a multiplicity of payment options such as USSD, QR code, mobile wallets, etc.

With no setup fees, seamless integration, and next-day settlement, the Interswitch Payment Gateway is not just a tool for processing payments; it’s a growth partner for Nigerian businesses.

Whether it’s powering local SMEs, enabling tech startups to monetise globally, or supporting large enterprises in high-volume sales, IPG continues to prove why it is one of the most trusted and effective payment gateways in Nigeria’s fast-growing digital economy.