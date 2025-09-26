Sahara Group has announced that its Afam 2 Power Plant in Rivers State is now generating 160 megawatts (MW) of electricity into Nigeria’s national grid.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Head of Corporate Communications at Sahara Group, Bethel Obioma, on Thursday.

“The plant’s performance reflects Sahara Group’s commitment to bringing energy to life responsibly, ensuring reliable power for homes, communities, and businesses nationwide,” the statement read in part.

The Group Managing Director, Sahara Power Group, Dr. Kola Adesina, described the milestone as an attestation to Sahara’s top-notch human capital and unwavering vision of lighting up Africa.

Adesina said the ramp-up to 160MW at Afam 2 was made possible by recent improvements in gas supply and ongoing infrastructure upgrades, enabling the plant to optimize its output in line with national demand.

“It is noteworthy that this achievement was recorded with zero downtime incidents, reflecting the expertise and technical excellence of the team on the ground. We are proud of the team and our collective achievement,” he said.

Adesina explained that the achievement underscores Sahara Group’s alignment with the Federal Government’s energy transition and infrastructure development goals.

He added, “Sahara Group is grateful for the collaboration and support from regulators, stakeholders, and host communities in our bid to drive inclusive energy access across Nigeria.”

What you should know

On June 5, 2025, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu commissioned the 180MW Afam 2 Power Plant, commending Sahara Group for envisioning and delivering the project as a key step toward achieving energy sustainability in Nigeria.

He said, “I equally commend the private sector partners—Sahara Power Group, First Independent Power Limited, and Crescendough Nigeria Limited for their investments and expertise.”

The Minister of Power, Chief Adebayo Adelabu, said the project was a significant milestone, adding, “Sahara Energy’s investment in Afam 2 is a testament to the fruitful collaboration between public reforms and private sector and stands as a beacon of progress and innovation in our nation’s quest for energy security.”

The Minister cautioned very strongly, saying the debt threatens operations and future investments in the sector.

“Without immediate attention, we risk a collapse of the sector, threatening the gains we have made thus far,” Adelabu said.

A subsidiary of Sahara Group, a global energy and infrastructure conglomerate, Sahara Power Group is a foremost private power business in Africa, with affiliates including Egbin Power Plc, largest privately run thermal plant in sub-Saharan Africa, Ikeja Electric Plc, biggest power distribution company in Nigeria and First Independent Power Limited, a leading generation company in Nigeria.