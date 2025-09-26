The Pinault family, one of France’s most prominent business dynasties, is reining in its ambitions after years of aggressive expansion left its investment firm, Artemis, with a sharply higher debt burden and dwindling returns from its holdings.

Artemis, the family office that controls luxury group Kering, has seen its borrowings climb to about €7.1 billion ($8.3 billion), roughly 40% above historic levels, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The firm still covers financing costs comfortably with dividends from its portfolio, the person said, though annual payouts are expected to fall by as much as 40 per cent this year to roughly €520 million.

The shift comes as the family’s net worth has been cut by more than half since its 2021 peak, declining to about $25 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

The drop is the steepest among the 500 names on the ranking and reflects mounting difficulties at Kering, where its flagship Gucci brand has struggled to regain momentum.

Founded in 1992, Artemis grew into one of the most active family investment vehicles in Europe, with holdings ranging from vineyards and media outlets to Christie’s auction house and a majority stake in talent manager Creative Artists Agency. Kering itself spent heavily in recent years, acquiring stakes in real estate, fragrance label Creed and nearly a third of Valentino.

But the firm’s appetite for deals has cooled. Artemis has no plans to pursue acquisitions on the scale of CAA in the near term, insiders told Bloomberg. The $3.5 billion stake in the Hollywood agency, bought in 2023, has since risen to 54.2 percent.

Artemis’s assets are valued at around €28 billion, or four times its debt. Yet the firm’s reliance on leverage distinguishes it from most peers: according to Citigroup’s 2025 Global Family Office Report, half of such investment vehicles worldwide use no debt at all, and only 8 per cent exceed 30 percent leverage.

The pullback mirrors moves at Kering, which was handed a negative outlook by Standard & Poor’s in August as its own debt load approached €14.5 billion. Gucci, once the company’s profit engine, is in the midst of a turnaround effort under new chief executive Luca de Meo.

Artemis itself has undergone changes. Earlier this month, François-Henri Pinault, 63, stepped down as chief executive of Kering after two decades, though he remains chairman. He is expected to devote more attention to Artemis, which he co-manages with his father, François Pinault, the 89-year-old patriarch who began building the family fortune more than six decades ago.