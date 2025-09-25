The National Universities Commission (NUC), Nigeria’s apex regulatory agency for university education, has announced multiple job vacancies at its headquarters in Abuja.

In a public notice, the Commission stated that applications are open to suitably qualified Nigerians across officer, confidential secretary, and clerical/auxiliary staff cadres.

The Commission directed interested applicants to visit careers.nuc.edu.ng or nuc.edu.ng and navigate to the Careers Portal for detailed guidelines.

“Applications are to be submitted not later than six (6) weeks from the date of this advertisement. Application is FREE, and only shortlisted candidates will be contacted for the next phase of the recruitment exercise,” they stated.

Officer cadre vacancies

Positions under this category include Senior Officer (CONTISS 9), Trainee/Officer I (CONTISS 8), and Trainee Officer II (CONTISS 7).

The Commission explained that applicants for the Senior Officer position must hold a Ph.D. in disciplines relevant to NUC’s mandate or a Master’s degree plus at least six years of post-qualification experience.

“Possession of additional professional qualifications shall be an advantage,” it noted.

For the Trainee/Officer I role, candidates are required to have a Master’s degree or a first degree plus three years of relevant post-qualification experience. Similarly, Trainee Officer II applicants must hold a first degree in disciplines related to NUC’s mandate, with additional professional qualifications serving as an added advantage.

Confidential secretary cadre

For this cadre, the NUC is recruiting Confidential Secretary I (CONTISS 7). The Commission stated: “Applicants must possess at least a Higher National Diploma in Secretarial Studies, plus at least three years’ post-qualification cognate experience.”

Clerical and auxiliary staff cadre

Several positions are open in this category, including Assistant Cameraman, Data Processing Assistant, Artisan/Craftsman (such as carpenter, plumber, electrician, and air-conditioning mechanic), Lift Operator, and Motor Driver/Mechanic.

The NUC listed the requirements as follows:

Assistant Cameraman (CONTISS 5): A National Diploma in Cinematography or Mass Communication from a recognised institution, with cognate experience as an advantage.

Data Processing Assistant (CONTISS 5): A National Diploma in relevant fields related to NUC’s mandate, with cognate experience as an advantage.

Artisans/Craftsmen (CONTISS 4 or 3): At least ‘O’ Level Certificate or equivalent, plus Class I/II/III Trade Test Certificate in the relevant trade. Technical training and cognate experience on the subject matter shall be an advantage.

Lift Operator (CONTISS 4 or 3): At least a First School Leaving Certificate, with technical training and cognate experience considered advantageous.

Motor Driver/Mechanic (CONTISS 4 or 3): At least ‘O’ Level Certificate or its equivalent, Class I/II/III Trade Test Certificate in Motor Mechanic Work, plus a valid Class ‘E’ driving licence. Cognate experience shall be an advantage.

What you should know

The National Universities Commission (NUC) is Nigeria’s central authority on university standards, accreditation, and policy. It was first established in 1962 as an advisory body in the Cabinet Office and later gained statutory powers in 1974.

Over the decades, the Commission has taken on a wide mandate that includes accrediting academic programmes, approving the establishment of new universities, and monitoring the growth of the country’s higher education sector.

As of today, the NUC lists 283 universities nationwide, made up of 72 federal, 67 state, and 168 private universities.