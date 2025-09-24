Nigerian businessman and philanthropist, Olorogun Oscar Ibru, has passed away at the age of 67.

The family confirmed his death in a statement, noting that he died after a brief illness.

However, no further details were disclosed about the circumstances leading to his passing.

Ibru was the first son of the late business mogul, Michael Ibru, founder of the Ibru Organisation, one of Nigeria’s most prominent conglomerates with interests spanning real estate, shipping, agriculture, and hospitality.

Over the years, he played a central role in sustaining and expanding the family business, cementing the Ibru name as a significant force in Nigeria’s private sector.

Beyond business, Ibru was actively involved in philanthropy, supporting initiatives in education, healthcare, and community development. His contributions earned him respect both within corporate Nigeria and among grassroots communities who benefitted from his outreach.

