The National Pension Commission (PenCom) has launched Pension Revolution 2.0 – Stronger Pensions, Stronger Nigeria, a bold reform initiative aimed at repositioning Nigeria’s pension industry for inclusive growth, resilience, and long-term sustainability.

Announced by PenCom Director General, Ms. Omolola Oloworaran, via her official X (formerly Twitter) handle @Omololabo on Monday, September 22, 2025, the initiative builds on the landmark Pension Reform Act of 2004, which introduced the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) and laid the foundation for a more disciplined and sustainable retirement savings system.

According to Oloworaran, Pension Revolution 2.0 marks the most significant advancement in the sector since 2004. The programme is designed to enhance dignity for retirees, expand pension coverage to informal workers, and mobilise long-term capital for national development.

Guided by the vision of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the reforms aim to broaden access, improve service delivery, and unlock pension assets as a dependable source of financing. The Commission will begin releasing new regulations daily, covering key areas such as investment, risk management, governance, compliance, and financial inclusion.

In line with the President’s directive, PenCom will also pilot health insurance coverage for retirees and activate the Minimum Pension Guarantee within the next three months.

Key highlights of the reform include:

Health insurance and a minimum pension floor to safeguard retirees’ dignity

Enhanced investment performance with stronger protection for contributors’ funds

Expanded pension access for informal sector workers

Technology-driven service delivery and inclusion Strategic mobilisation of pension assets for national development

Following the announcement, PenCom has released two revised guidelines, now available on its website:

Revised Guidelines on Appointment to Board and Senior Management Revised Guideline on Corporate Governance

The Commission describes Pension Revolution 2.0 as a renewal of trust and a strategic evolution of Nigeria’s pension system.

