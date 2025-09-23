Africhange Technologies has launched USD virtual accounts, stablecoin funding, and crypto payment options to integrate digital assets into its remittance platform across Nigeria, the UK, Canada, and Australia

The company now allows users to fund remittance transactions with USDT and USDC, enabling seamless conversion and transfers while eliminating deposit fees and supporting business payments in stablecoin.

Africhange is consolidating its crypto operations by shutting down NairaEx and integrating its capabilities, positioning itself as a unified financial platform for both traditional and digital currency users across African corridors

Africhange Technologies Limited, the Canada-based remittance company, is making its move into cryptocurrency services, launching three new features that bring digital assets into its traditional remittance platform.

The fintech, which operates remittance services across Nigeria, the UK, Canada, and Australia whilst serving corridors throughout Africa and Europe, has introduced USD virtual accounts, stablecoin funding options, and crypto payment methods designed to serve Africa’s growing community of digital asset users.

The expansion comes as cryptocurrency adoption across Sub-Saharan Africa continues to grow. Chainalysis data shows the region processed more than $205 billion in on-chain flows between July 2024 and June 2025, a 52% increase from the previous year. In Nigeria alone, about 25.9 million people now use digital assets, nearly 12% of the population.

Fee-free USD accounts and Stablecoin integration

Africhange’s new USD virtual accounts tackle one of the remittance industry’s persistent problems: deposit fees. Unlike competitors who charge users to fund their accounts, Africhange’s USD accounts operate without these fees.

Users can hold USD balances, convert currencies at what the company claims are competitive rates, and send funds onward. The platform also accepts USDT and USDC for funding these USD virtual accounts. This integration recognises a practical need: cryptocurrency holders often struggle to convert digital assets into usable funds without resorting to peer-to-peer trading or accepting poor exchange rates.

Users can transfer stablecoins from exchanges like Coinbase or Bybit directly into their Africhange accounts, where the funds become available for standard remittance operations. The feature also allows businesses to receive payments in stablecoins.

“Pay with Crypto” and strategic consolidation

Africhange is pioneering a “Pay with Crypto” feature among traditional remittance providers, offering it as an additional payment option alongside conventional methods. Users create remittance transactions on the platform, receive a wallet address, and fund transfers using cryptocurrency from their preferred exchange or wallet.

Recipients continue to receive local currency through standard banking channels. This separation means only the sender needs cryptocurrency knowledge, whilst recipients use familiar banking services. Someone sending money from London to Lagos can transfer USDC whilst their recipient collects naira.

These launches coincide with Africhange’s decision to close NairaEx, its sister company focused on cryptocurrency services. Rather than exiting crypto markets, the company is integrating NairaEx’s capabilities into its main platform.

“We are going to close down business on NairaEx, but then we’re also integrating a lot of what NairaEx does into Africhange so that Africhange becomes a much more robust remittance platform,” the company explained.

This consolidation reflects broader ambitions to create a comprehensive financial platform for African corridors, handling both traditional and digital currency transactions through unified infrastructure.

Market positioning and outlook

Africhange’s expansion builds on existing regulatory and operational foundations. The company holds licenses in Nigeria, the UK, Canada, and Australia, with remittance corridors spanning Africa, Europe, and North America.

“It is a lot easier for us to start with this crypto direction, because we have the wheels, we have all of the infrastructure we need to go this direction,” the company said.

The new features target users who exist at the intersection of traditional remittances and cryptocurrency adoption. This includes diaspora communities with digital asset holdings, individuals conducting cross-border business, and users seeking alternatives to expensive peer-to-peer trading.

The timing aligns with wider trends across African fintech. Cryptocurrency adoption continues to expand across the continent, driven by currency instability and growing digital literacy. By integrating cryptocurrency capabilities with traditional remittance services, Africhange positions itself to serve both established customers and the growing base of crypto-savvy users without requiring them to choose between different platforms.