The Federal Government says its ongoing reforms in Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) have recorded significant milestones, with more than one million Nigerians already enrolled in Masters 6 and 12 programmes.

The programme is being implemented in collaboration with UNESCO and supported by the Government of the Republic of Korea.

It is designed to strengthen the capacity of TVET managers, leaders, and decision-makers so that technical education can better align with the demands of the labour market.

This was disclosed by Dr Muyibat Olodo, Director of Technology and Science Education at the Federal Ministry of Education, during a capacity-building workshop for TVET stakeholders in Kano under the Better Education for Africa’s Rise (BEAR) III Project.

Learner student enrolment

Olodo, represented by Mrs Stella Uhuegbu, a Deputy Director in the ministry, explained that verification of learners was currently ongoing.

She added that over 15,000 students were expected to resume this weekend at Federal Technical Colleges across the country.

She noted that the reforms were part of the government’s broader agenda to revitalise TVET, equip young Nigerians with employable skills, and ensure training programmes meet labour market requirements.

According to her, the workshop was not just another training, but a strategic intervention to equip key stakeholders with the skills necessary to effectively implement the BEAR III Project and advance Nigeria’s TVET reform agenda.

More insights

The director disclosed that the ongoing reforms had already yielded encouraging results, citing the enrolment of more than one million Nigerians in Masters 6 and 12 programmes.

“The 10-week online training you have completed has broadened your horizon, and the practical skills you will gain from this in-person workshop will help produce a workforce that is not only competent but also globally competitive,’ She told participants

Olodo urged participants to show full commitment and active engagement, stressing that their contributions would help build a more robust, responsive, and globally relevant TVET system for Nigeria.

She also commended the support of UNESCO and the Republic of Korea for the BEAR III Project, describing it as a strategic intervention to strengthen capacity in Nigeria’s TVET sector.

UNESCO’s Representative to Nigeria and Head of Abuja Office, Mr Mendy Albert, said the initiative was designed to enhance the strategic planning capacities of TVET managers, leaders, and decision-makers across Nigeria.

Albert, represented by BEAR III Regional Co-ordinator, Mr Manish Josh, highlighted that TVET remains a national priority in Nigeria due to its importance in equipping young people with employable skills and creating sustainable pathways for job creation and self-employment.

“The objectives of this programme include strengthening strategic planning, aligning TVET programmes with labour market needs, and supporting institutions to develop and refine plans that promote quality and relevance in training,” Albert said.

He called on participants drawn from federal and state education agencies, technical institutions, and the private sector to maximise the opportunity and share the knowledge with their colleagues and institutions.