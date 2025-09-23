The Abia State Government has inaugurated a fully equipped Materials Testing Laboratory in Umuahia to improve the quality and durability of engineering and construction projects across the state.

The Commissioner for Information, Okey Kanu, announced this on Monday while briefing journalists on the outcome of the state executive council meeting at Government House, Umuahia, according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

He said the facility, located within the Umuahia Capital Development Authority (UCDA) premises along Nnamdi Azikiwe Secretariat Way, is designed to run tests on concrete, soil, aggregate, steel reinforcement, asphalt flexible pavement, as well as field and non-destructive assessments.

“Abia Government has announced the equipment and establishment of a functional Materials Testing Laboratory to enhance engineering projects’ quality in Umuahia, the state capital.

“The Abia Information Commissioner, Okey Kanu, disclosed this on Monday while briefing newsmen on the outcome of the state’s executive council meeting held at the Government House, Umuahia.

“Kanu said the laboratory was located at the Umuahia Capital Development Authority (UCDA) premises along Nnamdi Azikiwe Secretariat Way, New Government Station Layout, Umuahia. He said the lab would run Concrete, Soil, Aggregate, Steel reinforcement, Asphalt flexible pavement, and Field and non-destructive testing, among others,” the NAN report read in part.

Kanu explained that the laboratory would help prevent substandard building and infrastructure works in the state.

More insights

Beyond the new laboratory, Kanu highlighted other initiatives of Governor Alex Otti’s administration, including plans to revitalise the state-owned Abia Hotels in Umuahia.

He also reported progress on the TechRise ICT Training Cohort 2, with verification of 850 candidates underway ahead of the September 25 training launch, aimed at boosting youth empowerment, digital literacy, and job creation.

On rural development, he said construction of four prototype markets would soon begin across the 17 local councils, featuring open stalls, solar power, boreholes, phone-charging rooms, and public conveniences to support women, youth entrepreneurs, and reduce rural-urban migration.

In health, Kanu announced that 25 Primary Healthcare Centres had become operational in the past two weeks, with 100 targeted by October and 140 already completed.

What you should know

Materials testing laboratories are essential for checking soil, concrete, steel, and other inputs to ensure the safety and durability of construction works.

Nigeria has faced persistent cases of building and infrastructure collapse, often linked to substandard materials and poor supervision.

According to the Building Collapse Prevention Guild (BCPG), Lagos State recorded 167 building collapse incidents between 2000 and 2021.

Lagos had already established a Materials Testing Laboratory but has since made efforts to strengthen its operations by tackling fake agents, enforcing stricter supervision, and adopting digital systems to improve transparency.

Abia’s new laboratory is expected to enhance quality control in engineering and building projects, reduce risks of structural failure, and promote safer infrastructure delivery in the state.