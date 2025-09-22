How will the Central Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) shape inflation, borrowing, and the cost of living for Nigerians?

This week’s episode of Everyday Money Matters tackled that question as Segun, the host, sat with Muktar Mohammed, CEO of Finance with Muktar, to explain what the upcoming MPC meeting could mean for both investors and households.

They began by reviewing Nigeria’s latest inflation numbers, which fell from 21.88% to 20.13%. On paper, it looks like progress, but Muktar explained that everyday Nigerians are not feeling the impact since food, fuel, and transport prices are still high and household budgets remain under pressure.

Attention then turned to borrowing costs with interest rates already elevated, loans have become more expensive, limiting access to credit and putting pressure on businesses and families alike.

Muktar closed the conversation with a practical tip by stating that Nigerians should look beyond saving and focus on investing as a key path to wealth creation and a shield against inflation.

Catch the full episode of Everyday Money Matters for a deeper breakdown of what to expect from the MPC meeting and how it could affect your money.