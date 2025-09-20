Profit before tax surged to N625.629 billion, prompting a 25% increase in interim dividend to N1.25 per share, reinforcing Zenith Bank’s reputation as a leading dividend-paying institution.

Gross earnings rose 20% year-on-year to N2.5 trillion, driven by a 60% growth in interest income and supported by strategic repricing of risk assets and effective treasury management.

Asset quality and capital strength improved significantly, with NPL ratio dropping to 3.1%, capital adequacy at 26%, and liquidity ratio at 69%, all comfortably above regulatory thresholds.

Zenith Bank Plc has posted a profit before tax (PBT) of N625.63 billion for the half-year ended June 30, 2025, representing a strong performance in a transitioning macroeconomic environment.

The Board approved an interim dividend of N1.25 per share, a 25% increase from the N1.00 paid in H1 2024, reinforcing the Bank’s reputation as a consistent dividend payer.

Gross earnings rose 20% year-on-year to N2.5 trillion, driven by a 60% surge in interest income to N1.8 trillion, up from N1.1 trillion in H1 2024.

This growth was attributed to strategic repricing of risk assets and effective treasury management.

Net interest income grew 90% to N1.4 trillion, while non-interest income contributed N613 billion. Profit after tax stood at N532 billion, with earnings per share (EPS) at N12.95.

Zenith Bank’s total assets increased to N31 trillion, up from N30 trillion in December 2024. Customer deposits rose 7% to N23 trillion, while the loan book declined to N10.2 trillion, reflecting prudent risk management.

Key performance metrics showed resilience:

Return on Average Equity (ROAE): 24.8%

Return on Average Assets (ROAA): 3.5%

Cost-to-Income Ratio: 48.2%

Non-Performing Loan (NPL) Ratio: Improved to 3.1% from 4.7%

Capital Adequacy Ratio: 26%

Liquidity Ratio: 69%

Group Managing Director/CEO, Dame Dr. Adaora Umeoji, OON, attributed the performance to the Bank’s innovative workforce and strategic execution. She expressed optimism for accelerated growth in H2 2025 and hinted at a “quantum” year-end dividend.

Zenith Bank continues to receive industry accolades, including:

Nigeria’s Best Bank – Euromoney Awards 2025

Number One Bank by Tier-1 Capital – The Banker’s Top 1000 World Banks

Best Commercial Bank in Nigeria – World Finance Banking Awards (2021–2025)

Best Corporate Governance Bank – World Finance (2022–2025)

Most Sustainable Bank – International Banker (2023, 2024)

Best in MSME Trade Finance – Nairametrics 2023

Rights Issue/Public Offer of the Year – Nairametrics Capital Market Choice Awards 2025

Zenith Bank’s strategic focus remains on digital transformation, innovation, and delivering value to stakeholders.