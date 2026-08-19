FinTribe launches mobile app to help African women save, learn, build wealth

FinTribe, a Pan-African women-focused wealth platform, has launched its mobile app, bringing savings, investment tools, financial education, and community-driven wealth building into one platform. Now available on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store, the app is built around four pillars: save, learn, invest, and community.

FinTribe, a Pan-African women-focused wealth platform, has launched its mobile app, bringing savings, investment tools, financial education, and community-driven wealth building into one platform. Now available on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store, the app is built around four pillars: save, learn, invest, and community.

And it is designed to help women manage their money and build wealth at their own pace.

The app’s development is supported by a leadership team with deep experience across financial services, capital markets and technology.

The strategy and financial planning director at FinTribe, Dr Ayodeji Ebo, brings over 20 years of capital markets and fintech experience. He built PlutusNeo by Afrinvest from zero to nearly 500,000 users. He holds a PhD in Energy Finance and is a Fellow of ACCA UK and CIS.

Key features of the app include automated savings, investment tracking, instant document requests for statements, embassy and reference letters, financial literacy content from the Wealth Builders Academy, as well as live community and Tribe rooms.

At the heart of the app is FinTribe’s Tribe System, which allows women to join communities of other women saving at similar financial levels and working towards their financial goals. Members can see others saving consistently, encourage one another and stay accountable throughout their wealth-building journey.

The idea is simple: women do not have to build wealth alone. Seeing another woman save consistently can provide the encouragement someone needs to start or stay on track.

The Founder and CEO of FinTribe, Jennifer Awirigwe, said the app was created around the belief that women should not have to figure out money alone.

“The app that finally understands how women want to build wealth. We have always believed that women should not have to figure out money alone. When women see other women saving, investing and hitting their financial goals, it changes what they believe is possible for them,” Awirigwe said.

Head of Marketing at FinTribe, Sandra Adebayo, said the app was designed to make the everyday experience of managing money simpler and more connected.

“We wanted the app to make the everyday experience of managing money feel simpler and more connected. From saving and tracking investments to accessing important documents and connecting with your Tribe, we have brought the key parts of the wealth-building journey into one place. The goal is to make it easier for women to take consistent steps towards their financial goals,” she said.

The launch builds on FinTribe’s work through the Wealth Builders Academy, its flagship Finance Fair, campus outreach, and partnerships focused on expanding women’s access to financial education and the capital markets.

With the new mobile app, FinTribe is bringing its community-first approach to wealth building to a wider audience of women across Africa and beyond.

Women can learn more about FinTribe and begin their wealth-building journey at www.thefintribe.com. The organisation can also be reached via Instagram: @thefintribe and LinkedIn: @FinTribe.

FinTribe is a Pan-African women’s wealth and savings platform serving a community of more than 20,000 active members across 43 countries. FinTribe equips women with the tools, education and network to save, invest and build wealth on their own terms.