BRB Capital Group marks major milestone as BRB Securities Secures SEC Issuing House Registration

BRB Capital Group, the dual-regulated Nigeria–UK investment banking and asset management group, today announced that the Securities and Exchange Commission, Nigeria (“SEC Nigeria”) has granted BRB Securities Limited, a member of the Group, registration to perform the function of Issuing House in the Nigerian capital market, with effect from 28 July 2026.

The registration, granted under the Investments and Securities Act 2025, authorises BRB Securities to originate, structure and manage securities issuances — including public offers, rights issues, private placements and debt programmes — on behalf of corporate, institutional and sub-national issuers.

The registration completes the origination end of the Group’s corridor platform. Alongside BRB Financial Advisory Limited, the Group’s SEC Nigeria-registered Fund and Portfolio Manager, and BRB Capital Management Limited, its FCA-authorised investment firm in the City of London (FRN: 768977), BRB Securities gives the Group regulated capabilities spanning transaction origination in Lagos, fund and portfolio management for institutions and individuals, and a regulated presence in London.

“Capital already moves between Lagos and London every day — through trade, through families, through institutions. What has been missing is an investment bank regulated on both sides that can turn those flows into transactions. That is the gap we have now closed.”

— Dr. Ebele Onyeabo, Group Managing Director, BRB Capital Group

A market in a Capital-Raising moment

The registration comes during a period of sustained primary-market activity in Nigeria. The Investments and Securities Act 2025 has modernised the legal foundation of the market, and the banking-sector recapitalisation programme, concluded in March 2026, generated one of the largest sustained waves of primary-market issuance in the market’s history. Issuers increasingly seek advisers who can structure transactions to Nigerian market standards while credibly engaging international pools of capital — and the Nigeria–UK corridor sits at the centre of that demand.

BRB Securities expects to announce its initial mandates in the coming months, with a focus that includes Nigeria’s mid-market — established, profitable companies whose capital needs the Group believes deserve dedicated origination capacity.

“The recapitalisation proved what Nigeria’s capital market can do — an estimated ₦4.65 trillion raised and half a million new investors. The next chapter belongs to the corporates and mid-market companies that come after the banks, and BRB Securities was built to take them there.”

— Dr. Ebele Onyeabo, Group Managing Director, BRB Capital Group

What BRB Securities Limited will do

BRB Securities Limited will serve as sponsor, structurer and manager of securities issuances across Nigeria’s capital market. Its mandate covers equity transactions including initial public offerings, public offers, rights issues and NGX listings, alongside corporate and sub-national bonds, sukuk and structured debt programmes. The firm will also arrange private placements and growth capital for mid-market and growth-stage Nigerian companies, supporting businesses seeking to finance expansion through the capital market.

BRB Securities will also originate and advise on cross-border capital-raising mandates connecting Nigerian issuers with international institutional investors, working with the Group’s FCA-authorised London affiliate where UK-regulated activity is involved. This extends BRB Capital Group’s Nigeria–UK corridor into transaction origination and capital markets execution.

BRB Securities Limited will be led by Managing Director Daniel Onyemaechi Obiri, who brings over two decades of experience in the capital market. He is supported by a complement of SEC-registered staff, including registered Issuing House officers and a dedicated Compliance Officer, providing strong transaction and regulatory capability from launch.

“We open for business with our registered team in place and a clear focus: rigorous execution for Nigerian issuers, to the standard international investors expect.”

— Daniel Onyemaechi Obiri, Managing Director, BRB Securities Limited

About BRB Capital Group

BRB Capital Group is a dual-regulated investment banking and asset management group operating across the Nigeria–UK investment corridor under the tagline Inclusive Wealth. Beyond Borders. The Group serves institutions, corporates, family offices, high-net-worth individuals and the Nigerian diaspora, connecting African opportunity with international capital through a regulated architecture on both sides of the corridor. Its principal entities are:

BRB Securities Limited — SEC Nigeria-registered Issuing House (Lagos).

BRB Financial Advisory Limited — SEC Nigeria-registered Fund and Portfolio Manager (Lagos).

BRB Capital Management Limited — FCA-authorised investment firm, FRN: 768977 (1 Cornhill, London EC3V 3ND).