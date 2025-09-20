The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has announced plans to roll out Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) and the Nigerian Data Exchange (NGDX) platforms across key sectors of the economy, starting in early 2026.

Director of E-Government and Digital Economy at NITDA, Dr. Salisu Kaka, made the disclosure in Abuja during a stakeholder review session of the DPI and NGDX drafts at the Digital Public Infrastructure Live Event.

The forum, themed “Advancing Nigeria’s Digital Public Infrastructure through Standards, Data Exchange and e-Government Transformation,” brought together regulators, state governments, and private sector stakeholders to harmonise inputs for building inclusive, secure, and interoperable systems for governance and service delivery.

Laying the foundation for Nigeria’s digital future

According to Kaka, Nigeria already has several foundational elements in place, including national identity systems and digital payment platforms.

What remains is the establishment of the data exchange framework, which he said would be finalised by the end of 2025.

“Before the end of this year and by next year we will be fully ready with the foundational element, and we start dropping the use cases across sectors,” Kaka explained.

He stressed that the federal government recognises the autonomy of states but urged them to align with national standards.

“If the states can model and reflect what happens at the national level, then we can have a 360-degree view of the whole data exchange across the country and drive all-of-government processes,” he added.

Digital services and financial inclusion

Participants at the event highlighted how DPI could open up new opportunities in the digital economy.

Director of Digital Transformation at the Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST), Mr. Gabriel Oladapo, said the agency was already repositioning itself to leverage the shift.

He disclosed that NIPOST has begun replacing traditional post office boxes with digital smart lockers, rolling out digital postcodes for a national addressing system, and offering financial services and international remittances at post offices nationwide.

“You can now walk into a post office and perform financial transactions, even international transfers,” he noted.

Data privacy and protection were also central to discussions as the National Commissioner of the Nigeria Data Protection Commission (NDPC), Dr. Vincent Olatunji, stressed that trust is critical to the adoption of DPI and NGDX.

According to him, without trust, even the most advanced infrastructure will fall short, as citizens will hesitate to engage, and the promise of an efficient, inclusive Nigeria will remain out of reach.

He pointed to the Nigeria Data Protection Act as the legal backbone ensuring rights for citizens, accountability for data controllers, and enforcement powers to safeguard trust.

Deputy General Manager at Nigeria Communications Satellite Limited (NIGCOMSAT), Mr. Ikechukwu Amalu, who spoke on connectivity, said satellite technology will play a critical role in extending DPI to underserved and rural areas.

“There are communities not covered by terrestrial networks today, and satellite communication will be vital in closing that gap,” he explained.

The review session attracted ICT commissioners from various states, representatives of ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs), and private sector players.

Backstory

Nairametrics earlier reported that the federal government was planning to put an end to multiple submissions of data by Nigerians through the deployment of the Nigerian Data Exchange Platform (NGDX).

For years, Nigerians have endured the stress of submitting the same personal information and biometrics across multiple government agencies, from NIN registration to driver’s licence, BVN, SIM card registration, and international passport applications.

NITDA’s Director General, Kashifu Inuwa, who announced this, said the NGDX would serve as a unified and secure data exchange system for government institutions.

According to him, this means citizens will no longer need to repeatedly hand over the same personal data each time they interact with an MDA. Instead, authorised agencies will be able to seamlessly verify and share records on the back end.