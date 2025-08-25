The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has said the federal government is set to put an end to multiple submission of data by Nigerians through the deployment of Nigerian Data Exchange Platform (NGDX).

For years, Nigerians have endured the stress of submitting the same personal information and biometrics across multiple government agencies, from NIN registration to driver’s licence, BVN, SIM card registration, and international passport applications.

Speaking at a stakeholders’ workshop on the NGDX in Abuja on Monday, NITDA’s Director General, Kashifu Inuwa, said the NGDX will serve as a unified and secure data exchange system for government institutions.

According to him, this means citizens will no longer need to repeatedly hand over the same personal data each time they interact with an MDA. Instead, authorised agencies will be able to seamlessly verify and share records on the back end.

A win for citizens and businesses

This reform is expected to save Nigerians time and money while also reducing inefficiencies within the public sector.

Businesses, especially fintechs and service providers that rely on identity verification, also stand to benefit from faster KYC processes and easier access to government-backed data verification systems.

Inuwa added that the NGDX will go beyond convenience. By enabling the use of anonymised public data, it will create opportunities for startups and enterprises to innovate in sectors such as healthcare, agriculture, fintech, and education technology.

“The NGDX will open opportunities for innovation, allowing startups and enterprises to build solutions leveraging anonymised public data for improved healthcare delivery, agricultural productivity, fintech development, and education technology,” he said.

Describing the NGDX as “essential digital infrastructure” comparable to the nationwide fibre optic rollout, Inuwa stressed that it is a critical piece of Nigeria’s digital economy.

He assured participants that NITDA is working with the Ministry of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, along with other key stakeholders, to ensure its successful rollout.

What you should know

The Nigeria Data Exchange Platform initiative is backed by the European Union in Nigeria under its Global Gateway project.

Describing the NGDX as a bold step to strengthen Nigeria’s Digital Public Infrastructure, the EU in a post on its official X handle said several partners from the EU including Finland, Estonia, Germany and France were part of the Monday workshop on Data Exchange in Abuja.

If fully implemented, the NGDX could mark a turning point in how Nigerians interact with the government, shifting from endless queues and repeated biometrics to a seamless digital experience.