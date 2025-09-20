Lagride, the Lagos State–backed e-hailing service, said it is targeting at least 70% of the Lagos e-hailing market as it expands its fleet with 100 new electric vehicles (EVs).

According to the company, the 100 EVs are part of the broader plans to roll out over 3,000 EVs over the next three years to support the state’s shift to cleaner and smarter mobility.

With this, the company is also hoping to snatch market share from competitors, which include Uber, Bolt, and InDrive.

According to the company, the EVs boast a range of 333 kilometers, enough to cover a round trip between Lagos and Ibadan without recharging, thus addressing the range anxiety concerns common with electric cars.

Lagos aligning with global transport standards

Speaking during a media briefing on the company’s fleet expansion, Lagride’s PR and Communications Lead, Ifeanyi Abraham, said the city is aligning with global hubs such as Dubai, where government-backed taxis set the pace for safety, affordability, and reliability.

“We are now moving decisively in the same direction with professional driver training, technology that serves the public, and vehicles that protect the environment,” he said.

Abraham stressed that the company carefully selected the EVs to ensure they meet the demands of Lagos’s busy transport system, including charging infrastructure support and reliability for long-distance trips.

He added the company would also revamp its mobile applications to allow riders select either a petrol or electric vehicle when ordering a ride.

Economic impact and job creation

Lagride’s Executive Director, Adeniyi Saliu, explained that the EV rollout ties directly to Lagos State’s broader economic transformation agenda.

He highlighted benefits such as reduced wait times, lower emissions, and higher reliability during peak periods.

According to him, the company’s expansion is designed to create thousands of jobs across driver training, maintenance, and fleet operations.

“What we are doing differently today is to support the new agenda of the government in transforming the entire system. Now, we are the first company in Nigeria to bring in electric vehicles for operations of this nature,” Saliu said.

He also revealed that Lagride is offering drivers flexible vehicle ownership pathways, ranging from 18 months to four years, to boost earnings and improve livelihoods.

Saliu disclosed that Lagride aims to add a total of 5,000 vehicles to its fleet within three years, with over 3,000 of them being electric. This, he said, will reduce reliance on petrol, lower operating costs, and increase driver earnings.

“Our plan, objectively, is to take at least 70% of this market because of the scale of our investments in assets, infrastructure, and people,” he stated.

More insights

Last year, Nairametrics reported that the Lagos State Government signed a new joint venture partnership with CIG Motors Company Limited involving the acquisition of 5,000 brand-new vehicles for the LAGRIDE fleet.

The state government at the time stated that the new fleet would include 1,000 electric vehicles in the state’s efforts to reduce its fossil fuel footprint.

According to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the initiative is part of his administration’s vision to transform and modernize public transportation.

The goal, he said, is to provide the state with an integrated urban transit system, offering a sustainable alternative to the outdated vehicles currently used for transportation.