The Nigerian All-Share Index (ASI) closed the trading week ended 19th September 2025 in positive territory, rising 1,299.66 points to settle at 141,845.35.
This represents a 0.92% gain from the previous week’s close of 140,545.69, as the index comfortably held above the 140,000-mark, supported by strong performances in consumer goods stocks and ARADEL.
During the week, investors exchanged 2.7 billion shares, a slight decrease from 3.19 billion shares the previous week.
Equity capitalization increased to N89.74 trillion from N88.92 trillion, reflecting an overall bullish sentiment.
However, market breadth was mixed:
- Forty equities gained, down from 70 last week.
- On the flip side, 41 stocks lost ground, up from 22 previously. Meanwhile, 66 equities remained unchanged.
Market overview
Price action during the week was mixed.
- The All-Share Index (ASI) opened strongly on Monday, surging over 1,000 points, before easing slightly on Tuesday.
- By Wednesday, it rebounded to around 142,000 points, maintaining a generally positive trajectory.
- Thursday continued the upward momentum, but Friday turned bearish, with the index shedding 417.8 points to close the week on a cautious note.
Key highlights
- The NGX Premium Index fell 1.14%, weighed down by losses in major stocks including UBA (-9.24%), Zenith Bank (-5.88%), Access Holdings (-3.36%), and Lafarge (-2.34%), despite the overall gain in the ASI.
- In contrast, the NGX 30 rose 0.91%, while the NGX Main Board Index recorded a solid 2.03% gain.
Sectoral performance
- NGX Consumer Goods Index led the market with a 5.48% gain. GUINNESS surged 28.60%, while UNILEVER, NORTHERN NIGERIAN FLOUR MILLS, and NIGERIAN BREWERY each posted gains of under 10%.
- Oil & Gas followed with a 2.79% increase, boosted by ARADEL’s 7.89% rally.
- The NGX Industrial Goods Index inched higher by 0.05%.
- On the downside, financial services lagged, with NGX Insurance Index and NGX Banking Index declining 4.67% and 2.57%, respectively.
Top gainers
Leading the pack was GUINNESS NIG PLC, which soared 28.60% week-to-date, marking a standout performance. MULTIVERSE MINING AND EXPLORATION PLC followed closely with a 21.30% gain.
Other major gainers included:
- EUNISELL INTERLINKED PLC: up 20.28% to N30.55
- E-TRANZACT INTERNATIONAL PLC: up 11.71% to N16.70
- CHELLARAMS PLC: up 9.77% to N14.60
- UNILVER NIGERIA PLC: up 8.71% to N73.00
- ACADEMY PRESS PLC: up 8.47% to N9.60
- CUSTODIAN INVESTMENT PLC: up 8.34% to N44.15
- N NIG FLOUR MILLS PLC: up 8.33% to N93.65
- NIGERIAN BREW PLC: up 8.11% to N75.95
Top losers
On the flip side, OMATEK VENTURES PLC led the laggards, shedding 18.18% week-to-date. CORNERSTONE INSURANCE PLC followed with a 15.42% drop.
Other notable decliners were:
- SECURE ELECTRONIC TECHNOLOGY PLC: down 12.79% to N0.75
- ROYAL EXCHANGE PLC: down 11.30% to N2.04
- UNITED BANK FOR AFRICA PLC: down 9.24% to N44.20
- VERITAS KAPITAL ASSURANCE PLC: down 9.09% to N2.00
- SUNU ASSURANCES NIGERIA PLC: down 8.98% to N5.37
- CORONATION INSURANCE PLC: down 8.57% to N3.20
- NIGERIAN EXCHANGE GROUP: down 8.40% to N55.10
- PRESTIGE ASSURANCE PLC: down 7.94% to N1.74
Corporate actions overview
The week saw several key corporate disclosures and sector developments:
- Airtel Africa announced that Chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal and Non-Executive Director Gopal Vittal were appointed to the board of British tech company BT Group Plc.
- MTN Nigeria leased frequency spectrum from T2 Mobile to handle increased network traffic under its spectrum lease agreement.
- Seplat Energy revealed ongoing discussions with NNPC regarding the potential sale of 10% of the SEPNU Joint Venture.
- UBA reported a pre-tax profit of N388.4 billion for H1 2025.
- Zenith Bank posted a pre-tax profit of N626 billion for the same period.
- Jaiz Bank released its forecast for Q4 2025, targeting N8.6 billion PAT.
Market outlook
The All-Share Index appears to be staging a correction above the 140,000 threshold, which it had fallen below in early September 2025, as price action returned in some dormant large-cap stocks.
Positive sentiment in the banking sector could provide additional momentum, potentially driving the index to test 145,000 again.
