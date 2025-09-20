The Nigerian All-Share Index (ASI) closed the trading week ended 19th September 2025 in positive territory, rising 1,299.66 points to settle at 141,845.35.

This represents a 0.92% gain from the previous week’s close of 140,545.69, as the index comfortably held above the 140,000-mark, supported by strong performances in consumer goods stocks and ARADEL.

During the week, investors exchanged 2.7 billion shares, a slight decrease from 3.19 billion shares the previous week.

Equity capitalization increased to N89.74 trillion from N88.92 trillion, reflecting an overall bullish sentiment.

However, market breadth was mixed:

Forty equities gained, down from 70 last week.

On the flip side, 41 stocks lost ground, up from 22 previously. Meanwhile, 66 equities remained unchanged.

Market overview

Price action during the week was mixed.

The All-Share Index (ASI) opened strongly on Monday, surging over 1,000 points, before easing slightly on Tuesday.

By Wednesday, it rebounded to around 142,000 points, maintaining a generally positive trajectory.

Thursday continued the upward momentum, but Friday turned bearish, with the index shedding 417.8 points to close the week on a cautious note.

Key highlights

The NGX Premium Index fell 1.14%, weighed down by losses in major stocks including UBA (-9.24%), Zenith Bank (-5.88%), Access Holdings (-3.36%), and Lafarge (-2.34%), despite the overall gain in the ASI.

In contrast, the NGX 30 rose 0.91%, while the NGX Main Board Index recorded a solid 2.03% gain.

Sectoral performance

NGX Consumer Goods Index led the market with a 5.48% gain. GUINNESS surged 28.60%, while UNILEVER, NORTHERN NIGERIAN FLOUR MILLS, and NIGERIAN BREWERY each posted gains of under 10%.

Oil & Gas followed with a 2.79% increase, boosted by ARADEL’s 7.89% rally.

The NGX Industrial Goods Index inched higher by 0.05%.

On the downside, financial services lagged, with NGX Insurance Index and NGX Banking Index declining 4.67% and 2.57%, respectively.

Top gainers

Leading the pack was GUINNESS NIG PLC, which soared 28.60% week-to-date, marking a standout performance. MULTIVERSE MINING AND EXPLORATION PLC followed closely with a 21.30% gain.

Other major gainers included:

EUNISELL INTERLINKED PLC: up 20.28% to N30.55

E-TRANZACT INTERNATIONAL PLC: up 11.71% to N16.70

CHELLARAMS PLC: up 9.77% to N14.60

UNILVER NIGERIA PLC: up 8.71% to N73.00

ACADEMY PRESS PLC: up 8.47% to N9.60

CUSTODIAN INVESTMENT PLC: up 8.34% to N44.15

N NIG FLOUR MILLS PLC: up 8.33% to N93.65

NIGERIAN BREW PLC: up 8.11% to N75.95

Top losers

On the flip side, OMATEK VENTURES PLC led the laggards, shedding 18.18% week-to-date. CORNERSTONE INSURANCE PLC followed with a 15.42% drop.

Other notable decliners were:

SECURE ELECTRONIC TECHNOLOGY PLC: down 12.79% to N0.75

ROYAL EXCHANGE PLC: down 11.30% to N2.04

UNITED BANK FOR AFRICA PLC: down 9.24% to N44.20

VERITAS KAPITAL ASSURANCE PLC: down 9.09% to N2.00

SUNU ASSURANCES NIGERIA PLC: down 8.98% to N5.37

CORONATION INSURANCE PLC: down 8.57% to N3.20

NIGERIAN EXCHANGE GROUP: down 8.40% to N55.10

PRESTIGE ASSURANCE PLC: down 7.94% to N1.74

Corporate actions overview

The week saw several key corporate disclosures and sector developments:

Airtel Africa announced that Chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal and Non-Executive Director Gopal Vittal were appointed to the board of British tech company BT Group Plc.

MTN Nigeria leased frequency spectrum from T2 Mobile to handle increased network traffic under its spectrum lease agreement.

Seplat Energy revealed ongoing discussions with NNPC regarding the potential sale of 10% of the SEPNU Joint Venture.

UBA reported a pre-tax profit of N388.4 billion for H1 2025.

Zenith Bank posted a pre-tax profit of N626 billion for the same period.

Jaiz Bank released its forecast for Q4 2025, targeting N8.6 billion PAT.

Market outlook

The All-Share Index appears to be staging a correction above the 140,000 threshold, which it had fallen below in early September 2025, as price action returned in some dormant large-cap stocks.

Positive sentiment in the banking sector could provide additional momentum, potentially driving the index to test 145,000 again.