Seamfix Limited, a leading provider of identity and access management solutions in Africa, participated as a Diamond Sponsor at the 2025 National Identity Day hosted by the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) in Abuja.

The annual event celebrates the role of trusted identity in driving national development, financial inclusion, and digital transformation.

This year’s theme, “Public Key Infrastructure: The Backbone to Digital Public Infrastructure,” focused on how secure identity frameworks can enhance governance and economic growth.

Through its partnership with NIMC and deployment of advanced technologies—including AI, biometrics, and automation—Seamfix enables large-scale citizen enrollment, regulatory compliance, and secure access to essential services. Its platforms support onboarding for banks, telecoms, healthcare, and education, while also enhancing internal security for enterprises.

At the event, Seamfix joined key stakeholders to discuss the role of Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) in building digital trust. PKI is critical for secure digital signatures, encrypted communication, and interoperability across identity systems.

With flagship products such as Fixiam, GovSmart, BioSmart X, Verify, and SeamID, Seamfix has achieved:

Over 400 million digital identity verifications

More than 70 million biometric SIM registrations

Enrollment of 50 million citizens into national identity programs

Operating across Nigeria, Côte d’Ivoire, Kenya, Uganda, South Africa, UAE, UK, and the USA, Seamfix continues to scale its innovations to meet global standards while solving Africa’s unique challenges.



The company called for stronger public-private collaboration to accelerate universal digital identity coverage, reduce fraud, and build a foundation for inclusive economic growth.