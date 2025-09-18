The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) has launched drone operations aimed at enhancing traffic monitoring, strengthening security surveillance, and improving public safety across Lagos.

The initiative represents a shift from conventional traffic control methods to intelligence-driven, predictive operations powered by unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

The announcement was contained in a statement issued on Thursday by Adebayo Taofiq, Director of Public Affairs and Enlightenment at LASTMA.

According to the General Manager of LASTMA, Olalekan Bakare-Oki, the drones will provide real-time aerial oversight, allowing quicker interventions during traffic congestion, accidents, and other emergencies. He described the deployment as a watershed moment that would help reduce travel times, minimize accidents, and promote a more disciplined motoring culture.

“In a decisive leap towards technological advancement, the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) has officially commenced its transition from traditional analog methodologies to an era of advanced digital intelligence, signaled by the deployment of state-of-the-art Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), widely known as drones, to enhance traffic management, strengthen security surveillance, and reinforce public safety across the Lagos metropolis,” the statement read in part.

It further quoted Bakare-Oki as saying, “This transition transcends the mere acquisition of equipment; it embodies a strategic reformation that positions LASTMA at the forefront of digital governance in traffic management. These drones will provide real-time aerial oversight, enabling swifter interventions, improved safety outcomes, argument emergency response coordination, bolster security frameworks, and the cultivation of a more disciplined motoring culture.”

The statement further assured that the deployment would strictly comply with privacy safeguards, ethical standards, and regulatory requirements to maintain public trust.

What you should know

The Lagos State Government’s efforts at integrating technology into road transport systems go beyond the recent introduction of drones. In February 2025, the government partnered with Huawei Technologies to deploy four new Intelligent Transport System (ITS) sites across key locations to improve traffic management and road safety.

The initiative complements existing Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras and other Traffic Management Solution devices already in use. The checkpoint sites were established at Alapere, where the speed limit is 80 km/h, and at Nitel on Mobolaji Bank Anthony Way, with a speed limit of 60 km/h.

Two additional e-police sites were installed at Allen Avenue Junction and Nurudeen Olowopopo Road, equipped with high-definition cameras to detect violations such as running red lights, lane indiscipline, illegal U-turns, and reverse driving.

Alongside the new drone operations, these measures reflect the state government’s growing reliance on technology to modernize road transport management, enhance enforcement, and improve public safety across Lagos.