Enugu State government has signed a landmark N100 billion joint venture agreement with Songhai Sustainable Initiative and Tribu Limited to rehabilitate and transform the dormant Heneke Integrated Farm into a world-class agro-industrial hub.

This deal was announced via a statement by Dan Nwomeh, Senior Special Assistant on Media to the Enugu State Governor.

“As part of efforts to reposition Enugu State as a hub of agro-industrial excellence, the state government has signed a landmark N100 billion joint venture agreement with Songhai Sustainable Initiative in Nigeria and Tribu Limited for the rehabilitation and transformation of the moribund Heneke Integrated Farm into a world-class agro-industrial hub,” he stated.

The deal establishes Enugu Tribu Songhai Farms Ltd, a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) to oversee the project on a sprawling 10,000 hectares of land in Ezeagu Local Government Area.

Jobs and training opportunities

During the signing at Government House, Enugu, Governor Peter Mbah, represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Chidiebere Onyia, described the agreement as a major milestone in the state’s efforts to industrialize agriculture.

“Today, we formalize a partnership that will breathe new life into the Enugu Songhai Initiative, transform abandoned assets into thriving agro-industrial hubs, and advance food security, regenerative development, and inclusive growth for Ndi Enugu,” he said.

The Heneke farm was originally established in 2013 but left incomplete; the farm is set to become a multi-sectoral ecosystem integrating crop production, livestock, aquaculture, processing plants, renewable energy systems, and eco-tourism facilities.

The project will not only rehabilitate 10,000 hectares with secured land titles but also establish a 25-hectare training and incubation center for youth and women.

It is expected to create thousands of jobs across agriculture, processing, and export value chains while promoting modern, sustainable farming practices.

Governor Mbah emphasized that a robust governance framework will ensure transparency, compliance, and protection of state interests.

More insights

Hon. Patrick Ubru, Commissioner for Agriculture and Agro-Industrialization, said the project will be sustainable and transformative:

“We have the land, water, good soil, and the right people. This initiative will create thousands of jobs, boost food production, and change the mindset of our people towards agriculture.

It is going to be an integrated system of crop, livestock, aquaculture, processing, export, and ecotourism driven by the community, private sector, and government,” Ubru said.

Prof. Godfrey Nzamujo of Songhai Sustainable Initiative pledged technical support for the project, emphasizing integrated farming that combines crops, livestock, aquaculture, renewable energy, and human capital development, while encouraging youth to view agriculture as a viable career.

Ozor Silas Nnamdi, CEO of Tribu Limited, stated that the state is going to build one of the best Songhai resorts in Africa and noted that it is a shame Nigeria still imports what it eats.

What you should know

The state government recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Lion Business Park Limited to develop a world-class industrial and commercial hub within the Enugu Industrial Park Free Trade Zone to elevate Enugu’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) from $4.4 billion to $30 billion.

The initiative is set to promote human capital development, stimulate innovation, and create employment opportunities, contributing to shared economic prosperity for Enugu State, the South-East region, and Nigeria as a whole.

The industrial hub is strategically located three hours from Onne Sea Port in Rivers State, less than two hours to Asaba in Delta State, and less than 25 minutes from Akanu Ibiam International Airport in Enugu.