The Global Satellite Operators Association (GSOA) has appointed Jane Nkechi Egerton-Idehen, Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Communications Satellite (NIGCOMSAT), as its new Vice Chair of the Board.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Global Satellite Operators Association (GSOA) in Paris on September 15, 2025.

GSOA is an association representing the full satellite ecosystem globally, including communication and earth-observation operators, manufacturers, launch providers, ground segment players, and related stakeholders.

As part of a leadership reshuffle, Ali Al Hashemi, CEO of Space Services at Space42, was appointed Chair, and Adel Al-Saleh, CEO of Space Services, Space42, appointed as Vice Chair alongside Egerton-Idehen.

Isabelle Mauro, Director General of GSOA, described the new leadership team as timely.

“Ali, Adel, and Jane bring unique insights and leadership at a time when global collaboration across the ecosystem is more important than ever. GSOA’s role is to unite the satellite industry to speak with one voice to promote the essential value we bring to society, from emergency response and climate monitoring to universal broadband access,” she said

Bridging digital gaps

Egerton-Idehen emphasized the significance of satellite technology in bridging digital gaps across emerging economies.

“In emerging markets, satellite is often the only viable solution to bridge the digital divide.

I am proud to help bring diverse perspectives to the global conversation and support GSOA in promoting inclusive and sustainable connectivity,” she said.

Her appointment highlights Nigeria’s growing role in global digital infrastructure discussions, particularly in efforts to expand affordable internet access across underserved communities.

Industry outlook

The satellite industry is undergoing a major transformation, with multi-orbit architectures, cloud integration, and demand for low-latency networks shaping future services.

Adel Al-Saleh, the newly appointed Vice Chair and CEO of SES, highlighted the rapid transformation in the satellite industry and the importance of GSOA’s role in shaping global policies.

“The satellite industry is going through unprecedented transformation, driven by multi-orbit architectures, cloud integration, and growing demand for low-latency and resilient networks. GSOA’s leadership in helping shape regulatory frameworks and policy dialogue is critical, and I look forward to contributing to this important work,” Saleh stated.

Ali Al Hashemi, the new GSOA Chair, also expressed optimism about the sector.

“This is deeply meaningful to me personally and professionally. Having served as Vice Chair of GSOA since 2023, this election reflects the trust and confidence my fellow industry leaders have placed in me and our region’s contributions to global satellite innovation.”

Under its new leadership, GSOA said it will continue to push for fair spectrum access, balanced regulatory policies, and the responsible use of space.

The association represents the full satellite ecosystem, from operators to innovators across all orbits and frequency bands.

What you should know

Jane Nkechi Egerton-Idehen is a seasoned tech executive, author, and angel investor who has led a diverse international career in telecommunications and satellite communications.

She was appointed Managing Director/CEO of Nigerian Communications Satellite Limited (NIGCOMSAT) by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on October 11, 2023.

Born and raised in Lagos, she holds a Bachelor of Engineering (Electronics) degree (Second Class Upper) from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, and an MBA from Warwick Business School in the UK.

She also completed executive education programs at Harvard Business School and Yale School of Management.

Her professional path spans over 17 years in the tech sector, with senior roles in companies like Ericsson, Nokia-Siemens Network, Avanti Communications, and Meta (Facebook). Before leading NIGCOMSAT, she served as Head of Sales for the Middle East & Africa at Meta, Country Manager Nigeria, and Regional Sales Director for West Africa at Avanti, and held important leadership positions in Ericsson and Nokia-Siemens.