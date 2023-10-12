President Bola Tinubu recently announced the appointment of Nkechi of Egerton-Idehen through the Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity), Ajuri Ngelale.

Nkechi Egerton-Idehen was named as the MD/CEO of NIGCOCOMSAT to take over the reign from Tukur Mohammed Lawal Funtua.

With more than 17 years of experience in the tech sector, Nkechi has a strong background in sales and sales team management within multinational organizations such as Ericsson, Nokia-Siemens, and Meta.

Her career has taken her across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, where she has successfully collaborated with businesses aiming to achieve commercial success.

Throughout her professional journey, Nkechi has occupied several senior and executive-level roles, granting her the opportunity to exert a substantial influence on the technology industry, with a notable focus on the Middle East and African markets.

Academic background

She attended the University of Nigeria where she studied Electronics Engineering.

Thereafter she proceeded to the University of Warwick in the UK for an MBA and attended certifications at Harvard Business School, Yale School of Management, and Colombia Business School.

Career

She started her career as an Engineer at Spar Aerospace Limited as a secretary in Women in Engineering and AGIC Investment Club.

She later has an extensive stint at Ericcson, Avanti Communications Group, Meta, Hustle Fund, Doorway Africa, Oris, and Treepz.

Nkechi’s extensive work experience covers a wide spectrum of areas, including strategy, sales, marketing, product development, brand management, new business development, relationship management, operations, and project management.

She describes herself as a high-energy, dynamic leader marked by a consistent ability to establish clear visions, formulate comprehensive strategies, assemble award-winning sales and marketing teams, and drive excellence in execution throughout her career.

In addition to her successful tenure as a senior executive in Fortune 500 technology companies, Nkechi also serves as an angel investor, strategic advisor, and spokesperson.

She offers her expertise to startups and businesses, assisting them in launching their products and services, generating revenue, providing training and development, and building high-performing sales teams.

She is the author of the Amazon bestseller, Be Fearless: Permit Yourself to Be You.