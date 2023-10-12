The Group Managing Director, of Dangote Cement Plc, Mr. Arvind Pathak has tasked professional builders in the country to prioritize the use of quality materials in building projects as a potent means of checking the incidence of building collapse.

Pathak gave the charge at the opening of the 32nd Lagos Builders Conference of the Nigerian Institute of Building themed: Safe and Sustainable Building Production Management in Nigeria, which was held in Lagos.

The Cement boss who was represented by the Company’s National Sales Director, Mrs. Funmi Sanni enjoined the professional builders to be bothered about the menace of building collapse on their profession and insist on the use of quality materials by associated artisans who work closely with them.

Reputation of the building institute

Sanni urged the participants to take the issue of quality building materials seriously and always insist on quality so as not to dent the reputation of the building Institute which is one of the most respected institutes in the country.

She said that everybody is a builder, and everyone knows that once the foundation of any structure is not solid, it will give way with time.

“We are all builders, if you are not building a house, you are building a family, you are building a career. When you are building a family and one of the partners cheats, then there will be problems and it’s a matter of time before the family will collapse if care is not taken.

Same thing with structures, once you begin to deploy inferior materials to make money for yourself, surely the structure will give way.”

“If defective materials are used in building, such structures will not be safe and sustainable. The theme of your conference, Safe and Sustainable Building Production Management in Nigeria is apt for us in Dangote Cement, as we are a leading player in the nation’s building sector. The quest for safe and sustainable building in Nigeria is the driving force behind Dangote Cement’s provision of best quality products to builders and end users of cement,” she said.

Construction industry

The Chairman of the Lagos State Chapter of the Nigerian Institute of Building, Builder Lucky Isename said the construction industry plays a vital role in the development and growth of a nation and that the builders must focus on the speed and efficiency of the construction industry and also the safety and sustainability of the built environment.

According to him, Nigeria just like other nations has witnessed a rapid increase in urbanization and population growth which has led to a surge in construction activities across the country.

He noted that much as the development is a positive sign of progress, it also poses significant challenges in terms of ensuring safety and sustainable building practices.

Safety of the citizens

Builder Isename pointed out that the safety of the citizens must be the top priority but unfortunately, the country has witnessed numerous incidents of building collapse, resulting in loss of lives and properties with the tragic events usually attributed to poor construction activities, inadequate supervision and the use of substandard materials.

“It is therefore our collective responsibility to address these issues and implement stringent safety measures to prevent further disaster from occurring. Sustainability is another crucial aspect that we must consider when it comes to building production management”, he admonished.