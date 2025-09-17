The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has blamed suspects involved in internet fraud and money laundering for subjecting Nigerians to stricter visa restrictions criteria abroad.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Commission on Tuesday.

The Executive Chairman of the EFCC, Mr. Ola Olukoyede, called on youths in the South-South region to resist the lure of internet fraud and other financial crimes, describing fraud as a deadly trap that destroys lives and futures.

According to the EFCC boss, “Internet fraud, money laundering, and economic sabotage cost Nigeria billions of naira annually, undermining national growth and depriving citizens of infrastructure, jobs, and opportunities.”

“Beyond the economic damage, he pointed out that these crimes erode Nigeria’s international image and subject innocent Nigerians to stricter visa restrictions abroad,” the statement partly reads.

Anti-Fraud Sensitization Ongoing

Speaking at an event organized by the Coalition of Nigerian Youth on Security and Safety Affairs (CONYSSA), Olukoyede, who was represented by the Head of the Advance Fee Fraud Section, Port Harcourt Zonal Directorate of the EFCC, CSE Coker Oyegunle, promised that the Commission will continue its sensitization, enforcement, and collaboration with communities to combat fraud and related crimes.

“Fraud is not a success; it is a trap. Easy come, easy go. Many who follow the path of ‘yahoo-yahoo’ always end up losing their freedom, reputation, and future. The law is catching up with them, and digital footprints never disappear. Don’t destroy your tomorrow with shortcuts today,” he stated.

He advised the youth to channel their talents into productive ventures such as digital innovation, entrepreneurship, agriculture, and creative industries.

In his remarks, the representative of the Chairman, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Assistant Commander General Narcotics, Mathew Ewah, stressed that drug abuse remains one of the most dangerous threats to Nigerian youths.

“Drug abuse is a social problem. Sadly, youths are the majority abusing drugs in Nigeria, and this is worrisome. It turns many into social misfits, affecting their families, communities, and ultimately the country,” he said.

Agreeing with other speakers, the Assistant Superintendent of Corps, Kabiru Zakari, who represented the Commander General, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), warned that oil spillage from vandalism leads to serious health issues, destroys creeks and farmlands, and weakens agriculture in the South-South.

“Youths must stop being tools of vandalism and instead serve as community surveillance officers who protect, not destroy, our resources,” he said.

Backstory

Recall that the EFCC had, on August 1, 2024, established a new Immigration Fraud Section to address the increasing issue of immigration fraud affecting Nigeria.

This initiative included the launch of dedicated units in Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt, and Kano.

Olukoyede had emphasized the urgency of this measure in response to the growing number of immigration fraud cases impacting Nigerians.