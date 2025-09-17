The Executive Woman Summit (TEWS) will take place on October 8, 2025, in Victoria Island, Lagos, under the theme “Leading from Within: An Authentic Approach to Leadership.”

The summit features top-tier speakers, including Dolapo Osinbajo, Ibukun Awosika, Oluyemisi Edun, and others, offering insights into authentic leadership and strategic influence.

Attendees will experience a blend of leadership development and lifestyle elements such as live music, cocktails, and exhibitions, emphasizing the connection between well-being and executive excellence.

Spearheaded by Bola Matel-Okoh, Founder of BMO Advisory Services and The Women’s Lifestyle Hub, the summit aims to reshape the leadership narrative for women across Africa.

Despite visible progress, gender gaps persist. UN Women reports that women hold just 27% of parliamentary seats in sub-Saharan Africa. In Nigeria’s financial services sector, McKinsey data shows women occupy 47% of entry-level roles, but only 28% of C-suite positions.

Across Africa, female representation drops further, with just 9% of CEOs and 8% of board chairs being women. Nigeria leads marginally with 10% female CEOs among top-listed firms.

“Africa cannot afford leadership that burns bright and burns out,” says Matel-Okoh. “We must build systems where executive women rise—and remain.”

Matel-Okoh, a dual-qualified attorney (New York and Nigeria), brings over 30 years of legal and corporate governance experience. She currently serves as a Non-Executive Director at Wema Bank Plc and has mentored over 250 senior-level women through her platform, The Women’s Lifestyle Hub. Her leadership philosophy is rooted in data and strategy, with training from Harvard Business School, INSEAD, and IMD Switzerland.

A Strategic and Holistic Summit Experience.

TEWS is designed as a one-day, high-impact event blending leadership development with wellness. Attendees will engage in keynotes, fireside chats, and deep-dive sessions, complemented by live music, cocktails, and exhibitions—a deliberate balance to reinforce the link between personal well-being and executive performance.

Influential Speaker Lineup

The summit will feature a powerhouse roster of speakers including:

Dolapo Osinbajo, wife of Nigeria’s former Vice President

Ibukun Awosika, Founder of The Chair Centre Group and FirstBank’s first female Chairman

Oluyemisi Edun, MD of FCMB

Joke Bakare, MD of MedPlus Pharmacy

Binta Max-Gbinije, CEO of BMG SEVEN

Osayi Alile, CEO of ACT Foundation

Folasade Femi-Lawal, Mastercard’s Country Manager for West Africa

Yewande Zaccheaus, Chairman of Eventful Ltd

Feranmi Owolabi, Head of Purple Academy at Wema Bank

Registration and Access

Registration is now open at bolamatelokoh.com/tews. The executive package offers premium access and priority seating for high-level networking. A virtual pass is also available for international participants.