Xymbolic has reaffirmed its commitment to inclusive agribusiness development with an educational visit to the Nigerian Institute for Oil Palm Research (NIFOR) and Okomu Oil Palm Company Plc.

The visit is part of preparations for Palm City, an ambitious initiative set to become Nigeria’s largest community-owned oil palm estate network.

The project is designed to merge agriculture, real estate, and industry, creating opportunities where communities and investors share in the value chain from cultivation to processing and profit-sharing.

Leading the delegation were Xymbolic’s Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Olisa Umerah, and the company’s Head of Agribusiness. At Okomu, the team toured plantations and processing plants while engaging senior officials on operational models and inclusive schemes for outgrowers. At NIFOR, the focus was on agronomy practices, plantation setup, and innovations that will guide Palm City’s rollout.

Speaking on the project, Mr. Umerah said:

“Palm City is more than an estate; it is a generational project. It creates value for investors, jobs for farmers and workers, and infrastructure for host communities. It is designed as a network of hubs that will drive both profitability and community transformation.”

Each Palm City hub will feature structured plantations and a central processing mill to ensure efficient conversion of harvests into market-ready and export-ready products. Revenues will come from produce sales and processing, with part of the profits reinvested into schools, healthcare, housing, and industrial facilities to uplift surrounding communities.

For Xymbolic, the engagement with NIFOR and Okomu underscores a long-term commitment: grounding Palm City in research, best practices, and sustainable partnerships. When complete, the project will stand as a multi-location model proving that agriculture can drive prosperity and shared ownership nationwide.