Visionary entrepreneur and nation-builder Tara Fela-Durotoye is set to host the maiden edition of the Building Beyond You Conference 2025 on Thursday, September 18, 2025, at Harbour Point, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Themed ‘Building Beyond You’, the conference is designed to inspire, equip, and challenge Africa’s next generation of leaders to build legacies that extend far beyond personal success.

The line-up reflects the depth and diversity of leadership excellence across Africa.

From Fela Durotoye, widely recognized as a leadership coach and nation builder, to Ibukun Awosika, entrepreneur, author, and trailblazer who once chaired First Bank of Nigeria, to Atedo Peterside, renowned businessman and Chairman of ANAP Foundation, the stage will welcome voices whose work embodies the principle of building beyond personal achievement.

The day-long program will feature keynote addresses, thought-provoking panel discussions, fireside conversations, and breakout workshops. The conference is structured to move beyond theory into practical frameworks that can shape enterprises, movements, and communities with long-lasting influence.

Speaking about the vision for the conference, Tara Fela-Durotoye stated, “This is not just another event. It’s a movement to shift mindsets. Building beyond you means creating structures, businesses, and systems that thrive long after you are gone. It’s about raising leaders who can multiply influence, wealth, and impact for generations.”

With a strong mix of seasoned executives, young entrepreneurs, and community leaders in attendance, the Building Beyond You Conference will serve as a catalyst for collaborations, partnerships, and sustainable initiatives across Nigeria and beyond.

This 2025 edition is proudly supported by Coca-Cola, MTN, i-Invest, and House of Tara, with Nairametrics as official media.

Tickets are now available on official event platforms, while sponsorships, partnerships, and volunteer opportunities remain open to organisations and individuals eager to align with the vision of raising leaders who build for lasting impact.

For media inquiries, partnership opportunities, or ticket information, send a mail to: info@buildingbeyondyouinstitute.com

About Building Beyond You

Building Beyond You is a leadership and entrepreneurship conference founded by Tara Fela-Durotoye to challenge, equip, and empower individuals to go beyond personal ambition and focus on legacy, impact, and nation-building.