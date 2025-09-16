A stable internet connection is no longer a luxury in Nigeria—it’s the very backbone of daily life.

Yet, this digital foundation is fragile.

Every time a website fails to load, a payment doesn’t go through, or a call drops, it’s often a symptom of a much larger problem: the vulnerability of our Critical National Information Infrastructure (CNII).

This was the urgent consensus at the recent Strategic Stakeholders Meeting of the Association of Telecommunications Companies of Nigeria (ATCON).

For the first time, the security of telecom towers and fibre cables was explicitly elevated from a purely commercial concern to a matter of national defense and economic stability.

From Business Asset to National Lifeline

The strong presence of the military, police, air force, and the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) sent a powerful message: a threat to our networks is a threat to the nation itself.

Dr. Aminu Maida, Executive Vice Chairman/CEO of the NCC, captured this urgency, stating, “The security and resilience of our national infrastructure is not negotiable. The NCC pledges its unwavering resolve to lead this vision, but its success hinges on our collective action.”

This shift in perspective is critical. The debate has moved beyond technical outages; it’s now about safeguarding our national lifeline.

The Daily Impact of a Vulnerable Digital Backbone

The statistics are alarming: with 30 to 40 fibre cuts reported daily, coupled with vandalism and cyber threats, the fragility of Nigeria’s network is a growing crisis. But what does this mean for the average Nigerian? It’s more than just a cable lost.

Every cut fibre has a direct, human consequence: a small business owner is unable to process payments, losing vital income; a student missing a crucial online exam, falling behind in their education; a patient unable to access critical telemedicine consultation, resulting in a morbid outcome; a family disconnected during an emergency, left in the dark and unable to access tele-medical treatment. The scenarios are endless.

As ATCON President Tony Izuagbe Emoekpere aptly put it: “Damaging telecom infrastructure doesn’t just affect operators, it disrupts lives, stalls economies, and undermines national development.”

Reliability is Everything: The Customer’s View

This issue directly shapes the quality of connectivity that Nigerians experience every day. Segun Okuneye, Deputy Director, Strategic Initiatives, ipNX highlighted this stark contrast in a panel session:

“When CNII is weak or left unprotected, customers feel the impact immediately—from unstable connectivity to frustratingly long recovery times after an outage,” he noted. “But when it is properly enforced and secured, it uplifts the entire value chain. It boosts the confidence to invest, fuels innovation, and, most importantly, ensures that Nigerians can enjoy a reliable, seamless experience no matter where they are.”

His remarks underscore that CNII is not an abstract government policy. It is the direct link between a protected fibre cable and a smooth video call with a loved one, a successful online transaction, or a reliable news update during a crisis.

The Foundation of Our Future

Broadband penetration has a well-documented impact on economic growth, with research consistently showing that greater access translates to higher productivity and national output. This makes it imperative for Nigeria to set clear technology development priorities and create an enabling environment that encourages both local and foreign direct investment in digital infrastructure.

This is a pivotal moment for Nigeria’s digital transformation. Hon. Suleiman Isah, Niger State’s Commissioner for Digital Economy, described CNII as “the foundation of Nigeria’s future economic growth.” It goes beyond physical assets; it is the key to digital inclusion, reduced downtime, and a connected nation.

The message from the summit was clear: ensuring the resilience of our CNII is a shared responsibility. It requires collaboration between the government, security agencies, regulators, and private companies. The goal is not just to prevent outages, but to secure Nigeria’s economic future and protect the moments that matter most for its citizens.