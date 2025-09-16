The latest installment in the blockbuster “Demon Slayer” franchise has made a powerful entrance into Nigerian cinemas, topping the box office with a debut of N82.4 million, according to industry data for the weekend of Sept. 12–14.

The animated feature, officially titled Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Infinity Castle Part 1: Akaza Returns, outpaced every other film on release.

The new film adapts the widely celebrated “Infinity Castle” arc from Koyoharu Gotouge’s manga series, which has been running since 2016. Unlike the two most recent “Demon Slayer” compilations, Swordsmith Village (2023) and Hashira Training (2024), this chapter was developed as a stand-alone feature film, mirroring the earlier global hit Mugen Train (2020).

Directed by Haruo Sotozaki and produced by the animation studio Ufotable, the movie is the first of a planned trilogy announced in 2024 following the anime’s fourth season finale.

Opening in Japan on July 18, Infinity Castle has already grossed more than $470 million worldwide, Sony Pictures Entertainment stated. With $391 million of that coming in during its early release window, the film became the fourth highest-grossing Japanese film globally and the top earner in Japan this year.

The plot

The plot follows the series’ central antagonist, Muzan Kibutsuji, who retreats into the labyrinthine Infinity Castle after escaping a deadly trap.

Members of the Demon Slayer Corps are drawn inside, where they are split apart and forced into individual battles against formidable enemies. Former Hashira fighters take on protective roles as the younger warriors push deeper into the stronghold in search of Muzan.

A breakdown of its performance in Nigerian box office

The Nigerian opening reflects the franchise’s widening cultural footprint. The film’s N82.4 million haul not only secured the top spot but also dwarfed competitors by a wide margin. Horror sequel The Conjuring placed second with N23.5 million, bringing its two-week total to N73.1 million.

Local hit Abanisete continued its strong run in third place, adding N9.5 million for a cumulative N141.9 million after five weeks. Other entries in the top five included F4, which earned N8.8 million in its eighth week, and The Long Walk, a new release that debuted with N8.7 million.

Globally, Infinity Castle has rewritten box office records for anime releases. Sony reported the film earned an estimated $70 million in its opening weekend across international markets, including $33 million on Friday, $21.6 million on Saturday and $15.4 million on Sunday from more than 3,300 theaters. It marked the strongest September launch for an animated title and the best-ever domestic opening for an anime film.

The record-breaking debut shows the cross-cultural resonance of anime, which has transformed from niche subculture to mainstream global entertainment. In Nigeria, where Nollywood dominates the film industry and Hollywood blockbusters typically lead box office charts, the performance of Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle signals a growing appetite for international animated features.