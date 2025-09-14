Nigeria’s $4.7 billion fashion industry is fast becoming one of the country’s most dynamic cultural exports, with a new generation of designers pushing its luxury segment onto the global stage.

Once overlooked in conversations about international fashion capitals, Lagos now hosts runway shows, pop-up boutiques, and collaborations that rival those in Paris and Milan.

The rise of Nigerian luxury design is more than a style story; it reflects a broader economic and cultural shift.

Designers are drawing from centuries-old textile traditions and craftsmanship, blending them with contemporary aesthetics that appeal to a cosmopolitan market. Their creations are worn by celebrities, featured in global publications, and increasingly stocked by international retailers.

Behind the glamour is a story of ambition and resilience. These designers are navigating challenges from supply-chain disruptions to limited infrastructure while still finding ways to build sustainable businesses, create jobs, and amplify Nigeria’s influence in the global fashion economy.

In this feature, Nairametrics highlights luxury designers shaping the industry’s future, offering a window into how Nigeria is redefining fashion at home and abroad.

Adebayo Oke-Lawal is the founder and creative director of Orange Culture, a Nigerian fashion brand he launched in 2011. A self-taught designer from Lagos, he is celebrated for bold, androgynous designs that fuse African heritage with contemporary streetwear while redefining norms of style and gender expression. Oke-Lawal’s international breakthrough came in 2014 when Orange Culture was named a semi-finalist for the LVMH Prize, gaining global recognition and securing partnerships with top retailers including Browns, Farfetch, Temple Muse, and Selfridges. His collaborations span brands and creatives such as Budweiser, Nosakhari London, Dennis Osadebe, Rokus London, and Davido, for whom he designed a limited-edition Selfridges collection. Committed to shaping the industry’s future, Oke-Lawal launched The Orange Mentorship, offering grants, mentorship, and education for emerging African designers. He holds a BSc in Finance from the University of Lagos and an MSc in International Business from Northumbria University.